She’s Hurt That The Guy She’s Been Dating Dumped Her For His Ex

Breakups are always difficult to process, but it hurts a whole lot worse when you get dumped by someone who’s interested in rekindling things with their ex.

On October 26th, this 25-year-old woman met a 24-year-old guy at a bar, and they quickly formed a connection.

They spoke pretty much every single day after meeting one another, and then he started spending the weekends at her house, as he lives close to an hour away from her.

Initially, he would talk about his ex a ton, which is always a red flag. This guy told her that he split up with his ex back in June, and although he was not on speaking terms with his ex, they still were following one another on social media.

She made it clear that if they ended up dating seriously, she would want him to unfollow his ex, and he got where she was coming from. From there, things did get serious between them.

“We were doing really great, meeting friends, telling parents about us, being very vulnerable and intimate,” she explained.

“3 weeks ago, he didn’t reply for a few hours, and the next day, when we saw each other, he told me he talked to her in person. She begged for him back, and he told me he said, “No, I’m sorry you [screwed] me over, and I’m done.”

“I told him, “If there’s an ounce of you wondering if it’s me vs her, pick her. I am not going to be an option. So take your time and think about it, but I need to be properly informed.” the next day, he told me he was coming over that weekend, and he was so excited to see me.”

He then proceeded to unfollow his ex on social media, which she figured was a green flag. Then, he let her meet his best friend, and they hung out with a couple more of his friends.

His friends ended up adoring her, and they all snapped photos together as she sat on his lap and he leaned in for a kiss.

That Sunday, he agreed to drive five hours with her on a little road trip to her hometown to get her car and meet her mom.

He told her that he had a lot of fun that weekend and was so thrilled to be making some memories along with her.

For six whole weeks, this guy made her feel like he was all in on her and their relationship. But right after that last amazing weekend they spent together, he called her up, and her heart dropped when he said he was going to get right to the point.

He went on to say over the phone that his ex was increasingly on his mind, and as soon as he left to head home after their weekend together, he stopped thinking about her and began dreaming of his ex.

He promised that he wasn’t positive it meant he was going to leave her and run straight back to his ex, but he admitted he wanted to at least discuss the possibility with his ex.

He absolutely tried his best to let her down in a nicer way, but there was no getting around the fact that he picked his ex over her.

She tried to be grown up in that moment, but she’s deeply hurt. While he did have some flaws and wasn’t her idea of the perfect guy, it feels awful being dumped for his ex.

Thinking back on the few weeks she spent dating him, he always brought up that she has her act together, she’s intelligent, and she’s intimidating to him.

She wonders if perhaps he felt like she was out of his league or too good for him, and maybe that’s really why he went back to his ex.

“He left me, someone he felt he had to grow/change to be good enough for, and went back to a girl that’s 4 years younger, doesn’t have anything figured out, and looks up to him like he’s the world,” she continued.

“I get it. But I’m…hurt that I let myself fall into this situation, as he fooled me into thinking it was all genuine. He brought me flowers every Friday. They are still fresh. His towel is still damp, hanging in my bathroom.”

She quickly unfollowed him as soon as their call ended to prove that she’s able to walk away and let things between them be over, and he did the same. But then, he turned around and followed his ex hours after that.

