She’s Not Sharing Her Grandma’s Jewelry With Her Half-Siblings After They Punished Her For Being An Affair Baby

Maria - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This 24-year-old girl is an affair baby. Her dad happened to be married not only when he met her mom but when she was born, too.

At first, her mom was innocent in all of this and didn’t know her dad had a wife. Her dad’s marriage then ended due to the infidelity, and her dad got divorced.

Her dad had three kids from his first marriage: a 32-year-old daughter, a 30-year-old son, and a 28-year-old son.

Her mom then got married to her dad since her mom wasn’t able to financially support herself and a newborn. Also, in her mom’s culture, it’s frowned upon to have a baby and not be married.

Her half-siblings grew to hate her for their parents splitting up, even though this was entirely outside of her control.

“I understand what happened between our parents was messy and destroyed their happy family, but I was just a baby, and they’ve punished me for it my whole life,” she explained.

“Growing up, they excluded me from everything. They didn’t want me around, made cruel comments when I was, and acted like I didn’t exist unless they were making me feel unwelcome.”

“The worst part was when my mom passed away when I was 19. While I was mourning my mother’s death, they openly celebrated. I found out they made jokes about how “the trash took itself out” and threw a party less than a month after the funeral to celebrate it. That broke me, and I’ve been no contact with them for years over it.”

Her dad’s mom was also not nice to her, and although it wasn’t outright obvious, she could tell her grandma liked her half-siblings more than her.

Maria – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Her half-siblings hung out with their grandma for the summers and when they had vacations, but her grandma pretended like she didn’t exist.

Her grandma would also say over the years that when she passed, she wanted her dad’s oldest daughter to inherit her jewelry collection.

Her grandma never had daughters, so it was super important to her that the jewelry be passed down in this way.

Every single person in their family was aware of her grandma’s wishes, but when she died, she didn’t leave behind a will or official documentation of what she wanted.

Given her dad is an only child, he inherited everything from her grandma, and when he did, he went against grandma’s wishes.

“To my shock, my dad gave the entire jewelry collection to me. He said he regretted how I’d been treated by the family and wanted me to have something meaningful,” she said.

“It was the first time he had ever done something to truly acknowledge me, and I was floored. Now, my half-siblings are furious, especially my oldest half-sister.”

“She’s demanding I give her some of the jewelry, claiming that since she was closer to our grandmother and she had always intended for her (sister) to have it, it’s unfair that I kept it all. She even said I “wasn’t really part of the family” and has been calling me selfish and accusing me of “stealing” what was rightfully hers.”

She declined to hand over the jewelry and pointed out to her half-sister that she’s spent her whole life being treated like a piece of trash by all of them, so she’s not sharing.

Her half-sister accused her of punishing them for the past while calling her more names. She feels as if the jewelry is some kind of atonement for how awfully everyone has been to her.

However, she is concerned that perhaps hanging on to the jewelry does make her a bad person since she was not close to her grandma at all.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read