She’s Ready To Divorce Her Husband Since He Spends Every Single Sunday At His Mom And Dad’s House

clsdesign - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Five years ago, this 33-year-old woman met her 42-year-old husband, and three years ago, they tied the knot. They have one child together, a toddler, and they’re doing alright as a family.

The one issue she has with her husband, however, is that he spends every single Sunday over at his mom and dad’s house and likes to even sleep overnight in his old bedroom.

Her husband has been spending Sundays at his mom and dad’s house ever since she met him, but he gave her varying reasons for doing this over the years.

Initially, he said he had to take advantage of his single days before they got married. Then he said he would stop doing it if she got pregnant.

After she got pregnant, he promised to no longer spend Sundays at his mom and dad’s when their baby was born.

It moved into when their baby got older, and they began to miss spending time with him; then, he would quit leaving.

But, their toddler is old enough to miss her husband, and they constantly say they want to spend time with their dad.

“And I miss him too. We both work and [on] the weekend, we must run errands and do things,” she explained.

“And usually we have some time to relax and unwind and watch movies and take a slow breakfast and play with [our] toddler on Sundays…but he rushes away to relax elsewhere because he says he needs his time to relax.”

“We always fight about it, and I am done fighting. To me, it seems like being in our home is a job or a burden [that] he has to go back to his parents to relax from. it seems to me like his real home is with his parents and that I am holding him hostage. I hate even the fact that he wants to go.”

She’s tired of arguing with her husband about where he spends his Sunday every single week, and she’s ready to divorce him over it.

She believes that she and their toddler should be with someone who has a desire to spend time with them instead of running away.

Her in-laws aren’t to blame for her husband spending so much time at their home, and they aren’t even around today, yet her husband is over there.

“He thinks and says I am being tyrannical, and I already have him 6 days/week,” she concluded.

