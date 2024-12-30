She’s Suing Her Brother For Gifting A Family Heirloom To His Fiancée, Since It Was Supposed To Be Hers

In this woman’s family, family heirlooms are of great importance. Now, her grandma gave them a diamond necklace that has been in their family for generations.

Tradition states that this necklace should always go to the first daughter in a given family, and because she is the only daughter in her generation, the necklace should be hers.

Before her grandma owned the necklace, her great-grandma (her grandma’s mom) had it in her possession, and this necklace has been in her grandma’s side of the family for generations upon generations.

After her grandma passed away, she did not leave a will behind, stating that the necklace would go right to her, but according to their family tradition, that is the rule.

When her grandma passed, the necklace ended up with her dad, and then her brother convinced her dad to let him have the necklace.

“My brother claimed grandma told him in private that it should go to him instead because he’s “the most responsible.” I didn’t want to cause drama, so I let it go, even though it felt unfair,” she explained.

She anticipated that her brother would perhaps give the necklace to his future daughter, which didn’t really bother her too much, and as she said, she didn’t fight to get it from her brother as she was worried about the drama it would create among her family members.

Well, a week ago she was on social media, and she came across a photo of her brother’s fiancée wearing the heirloom necklace.

Apparently, her brother gifted it to his fiancée to celebrate their engagement, and it never occurred to her that her brother would do such a thing with the necklace.

“She posted a picture wearing it with the caption, “Feeling like royalty with my new family heirloom,” she added.

“I confronted my brother and reminded him the necklace was meant to stay in the family. He said, “She is family now. Don’t be petty.” When I asked for it back, he refused, saying it would ruin their engagement.”

She now wants the necklace, as it should rightfully be hers. So, she’s moved forward with suing her brother to get it.

Her brother is livid with her and saying she’s self-centered, and their mom and dad believe she is going nuclear for no reason.

A handful of their extended family members are siding with her, though, agreeing it was not within her brother’s rights to gift the necklace to his fiancée.

“His fiancée even messaged me, calling me a jealous drama queen and telling me to find my own man to buy me jewelry,” she continued.

“The whole thing has caused a family feud, and now my brother and his fiancée are threatening to uninvite me from the wedding.”

She’s left wondering if it’s wrong of her to get the law involved so she can be the owner of the necklace, as it was supposed to have gone to her and not a woman outside of their family.

