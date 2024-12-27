She’s Thinking Of Leaving Her Husband Since His Daughter Completely Hates Her And Is Now Living With Them

A decade ago, this 32-year-old woman met her 41-year-old husband, Jake, at a New Year’s Eve bash. Her coworker invited her to come to this party, and Jake was friends with this woman’s husband.

As soon as she saw Jake, she was struck by how attractive he was. She decided to hit on him since she was that smitten.

“He was nice but didn’t seem all that interested. Later, I asked my coworker to set us up, but Jake said no because he thought I was too young for him,” she explained.

“I didn’t give up and ended up texting him directly, convincing him to go on a dinner date with me. He finally agreed, and we hit it off—he was super respectful, and we had a lot in common.”

“A year later, we moved in together. After I graduated from university, he helped me get my first job, and we started traveling and even bought our own place.”

Her relationship with Jake has always been dreamy. Jake has always made her a priority, helped her feel loved, and showed her how thoughtful he was.

He also made sure to pitch in around their home. Then she unexpectedly got pregnant, and when she shared the news with Jake, he presented her with an engagement ring and got down on one knee.

Jake insisted he was ready to spend forever with her. Their life together has been picture-perfect, but one day, Jake’s ex sent him an email out of nowhere.

Apparently, Jake’s ex gave birth to Jake’s daughter, who is now 12, and Jake never knew about the girl. Jake’s ex moved to be near her family and chose to not mention her pregnancy to Jake.

“Now, she’s getting married, but her fiancé doesn’t get along with Jake’s daughter, so she wanted her to come live with us,” she added.

Jake picked his daughter up from the airport one day, and the room they had turned into the baby’s nursery then went to her instead.

Jake did not get a paternity test done, but he seemed so surprised to learn about his daughter that she thinks there’s no way he previously knew about the girl.

That day, when she showed Jake’s daughter where her room would be, she scoffed at their pregnancy and stated she would never be down to babysit.

She said that was fine and moved on. However, Jake’s daughter clearly hates her guts, and she’s proving impossible to live with.

“Anytime I try to talk to her, she either ignores me or tells me not to. So, I’ve stopped trying. Jake has been bending over backward to connect with her, taking her shopping or to games, but she doesn’t want to hear anything about the baby,” she said.

“If she catches me showing Jake an ultrasound picture, she gets upset. Jake even asked me not to bring up baby stuff around her.”

“If I try to join them on their outings, she gets mad again. Jake keeps telling me to be patient and that she’s adjusting, but I’m starting to feel like an outsider. Jake is no longer affectionate to me…maybe he is exhausted or doesn’t wanna upset her.. either way, I don’t even get a hug or a simple kiss anymore.”

As a Christmas gift this year, she bought Jake’s daughter AirPods. Jake’s daughter unwrapped the gift and didn’t say a single word after that.

When she opened the watch Jake had given her, she said a simple thanks, and that was it. Now that her baby is almost due, she’s scared.

She’s worried that Jake’s daughter will get angry when the baby cries, and she’s concerned about how the dynamics will change even further in their home, adding the baby to the mix.

So, she thinks it’s best to leave Jake and go to stay with her mom and dad. While Jake is the love of her life and he’s going through a difficult time with his daughter, she doesn’t feel like he really loves her anymore.

“I’m scared it’s going to get worse once the baby is here,” she concluded.

