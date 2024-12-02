She’s Worried There’s Something Going On With Her Boyfriend And His Female Friend After They Essentially Went Out On A Date

This 23-year-old girl’s 26-year-old boyfriend has a ton of female friends, which you might find unusual (I sure do).

She’s not bothered by her boyfriend being surrounded by girls, but she is upset about one specific female friend of his who recently visited her boyfriend.

What’s weird is that her boyfriend never once mentioned this friend of his to her. Her boyfriend said that he and his friend were going to go out to dinner together, and she asked if she could tag along to, as she wanted to get the opportunity to meet this girl.

“Since I’m quite introverted and don’t have many friends, I thought it would be nice to connect with one of his friends,” she explained.

“However, he preferred to have dinner just the two of them, claiming he didn’t want to make her feel pressured or nervous.”

She had a hard time coming to terms with her boyfriend wanting to exclude her. That only made her feel even worse, as she did understand his reasoning behind wanting to be alone with his friend for dinner.

Then, her boyfriend said he was going to grab drinks with his friend when they were done with dinner, and they planned to hang out with more of their friends.

She made it clear to her boyfriend how uneasy she was about him having dinner alone with his friend, and she admitted it felt bizarre to her.

Her boyfriend consoled her by reminding her she had nothing to be upset about, and then he left to meet up with his friend.

When dinner was over, she decided to remain home instead of heading out for drinks with her boyfriend and all of his friends.

“Later, he informed me that he paid for her entire dinner and drinks, which left me feeling disrespected as if he had gone on a date with her,” she added.

“I struggle with the feeling that perhaps I shouldn’t be in a relationship if I’m going to feel this way, yet it hurts knowing I voiced my concerns and they weren’t acknowledged. I wouldn’t treat my partner this way with another man, which leads me to feel I have expectations that may be unreasonable.”

“Now that she’s gone back home, she continues to message him frequently, and he attributes it to her feeling lonely. I hear now she plans to come back down before Christmas to see him again. I can’t shake the feeling that it might be something more going on.”

Do you think she should be bothered by her boyfriend’s closeness to his friend, and do you think it’s unsettling?

