Women Are Convinced He’s Gay, So He’s Not Sure How To Appear More Manly In His Dating Life

Dec 7, 2024
rilueda - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One size doesn’t fit all when it comes to romantic preferences. Some women like that lumberjack look. Some women like nerds. Some women only want super manly men, while others don’t care for that.

This 33-year-old man is hardly the manliest guy you’ve ever met, and in fact, a lot of people mistake him for being gay when they meet him.

Every friend he has has suspected him of being into guys even though that’s not the case, and his ex-best friend, whom he was close to for 25 years, even asked him if he’s gay.

Heck, his own brother once confessed to him that he would be fully supportive if he did decide to date guys. It’s really beginning to bother him that those closest to him are doubting that he’s into women.

“People think I am gay because I am well dressed, attractive, lean, don’t watch sports, have a light voice, and [am] very open with mental health/emotional struggles,” he explained.

“And when I see something cute like a dog, I’ll say “aww!” because it’s…cute, not because I like [eggplants]. I developed this persona because my brother and father gave off extremely toxic masculine vibes growing up and held everything in so they can have a rage-induced breakdown later.”

“I intentionally became the opposite because anything masculine, to me as a kid, seemed awful and fake. I also noticed it made people more comfortable when I acted similar to my mother, so I leaned into that a bit heavily without realizing how it would [affect] my dating life growing up.”

Last month, he went on two dates, and one of those girls he ended up hooking up with. She later mentioned to him that since he came across as a bit more “feminine,” it made her feel really “safe.”

But then, right when their date was over, she friend-zoned him. She claimed that she didn’t really feel anything on a romantic level and pictured him more as a friend.

rilueda – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

He’s sick of coming across as gay to girls, and he’s left wondering what exactly makes a guy present as more “masculine” while trying to date.

