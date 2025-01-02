A Guy Picked Her Up In A Limo For Their Date, Spent $500 On Dinner, And Passed Out At The Table, Drooling On Himself

Melissa, who goes by @sweetmelissa404 on TikTok, had an outlandishly terrible date with a guy who was not a stranger to her at all – he actually was someone she knew from her past before she said yes to a first date with him.

She hadn’t spoken to the guy in fifteen years, but they had mutual friends, so she didn’t think she would have a problem with him.

On the night of their date, he came to pick her up in a limousine with a driver. He got out of the car, smartly dressed, but Melissa thought it seemed like he was already drunk or something.

She got in the car regardless since he wasn’t the one driving. They went up the street to a pricey steakhouse, and when they sat down at their table, her date went wild with the ordering.

He got oysters and expensive bottles of wine. He then passed out in the middle of a sentence, and his head rolled around while he just drooled all over.

She grabbed his phone to determine where on earth he had gotten picked up so she could return him home safely. 15 minutes later, his phone died.

“So then I told him he’s racked up a $500 bill, that we need to pay this bill, and that he needs to give me his credit card so we can pay the bill,” Melissa explained in her video.

Melissa’s date said he did not have his wallet on him, and 20 minutes later, he reached into his jacket pocket and whipped out a passport with his mom’s credit card inside.

The wait staff generously charged this guy’s phone, they paid the bill with this guy’s mom’s card, and Melissa made sure to leave an excellent tip since these people truly earned it that night.

She was able to use his phone to call him an Uber to come get him since the limo was not coming back to pick them up.

She packed him into the car, gave her phone number to the Uber driver, and asked that he just let her know this guy got home in one piece. Melissa also apologized for not being able to take this guy home herself.

The Uber driver did send her a text letting her know that her date got home, though someone else had to help the Uber driver get him out of the back seat.

“I come to find out that he was using his mama’s credit card because he was still married and his wife was taking care of his sick mother,” Melissa concluded.