A Guy Told Her To Dress Up For Their Date, Took Her Out For Water, And Said He Never Buys A Girl Dinner On Date One

quemirasbobo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Listen, short PSA time here before we talk about the awful first date Annie, who goes by @ontrackwithannie on TikTok, went on: don’t tell a girl to get all dolled up and then refuse to take her out for anything more than a water!

Annie went on one of the weirdest first dates I have ever heard of, and this date went down with a guy Annie met in real life.

Annie downloaded a dating app yet deleted it after a week, as she was only encountering creeps. Then, one evening, Annie was outside of a restaurant waiting for her Uber to pull up when a man came running up to her.

This guy blurted out that he saw her on the dating app and would love to take her out on a date. Annie thought it was amazing that he was confident enough to approach her in person.

They exchanged numbers, and Annie agreed to go on a date with him. He then texted her a time for their first date and offered to pick her up.

Annie fully expected that he was going to take her somewhere incredible, especially since he told Annie to put on a dress.

Annie picked out a latex leather dress, thinking her date would take her out for a steak and a martini or something.

The night of their date arrived, this guy picked her up, and Annie excitedly wondered where they were going as they drove along.

The guy stopped in an obscure place – a hostel with an itty bitty bar attached to it. They went in and sat down, and Annie’s date confessed that he was not a drinker and that they could order two glasses of water instead.

quemirasbobo – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Annie then asked him if he had other plans, figuring he was going to perhaps be taking her out to dinner after their water date.

This guy informed Annie that he had no plan in mind and admitted he never does dinner on the first date!

“Ok, well, you told me to wear a dress, and it’s 7:30, 8 o’clock at this point – I’m starving,” Annie explained in her video.

Her date apologized and just said he does not invite girls out to dinner on date one. So, Annie stood up and approached their bartender, wanting to know what kinds of snacks she could order for herself to eat.

“I’ll pay for it if that’s the issue,” Annie added.

The bartender said they only had two apps: mozzarella sticks and nachos, so Annie ordered both, along with extra waters.

When Annie returned to her date, he droned on and on about what he was looking for in a girl before insisting that he was an incredible catch.

Annie tuned him out, and her stomach started growling. When their appetizers arrived, Annie’s date downed them all without leaving any for Annie.

She literally had half a mozzarella stick, and this guy devoured everything else. Annie then suggested they go grab a pizza or something, knowing she couldn’t stay out that late since she had to be up super early the following morning, but this guy wasn’t interested.

Eventually, Annie said she had to get going since she needed to make a CVS run before calling it a night. This guy said he was happy to take Annie before driving her home, so they were in the CVS, and this guy went on and on about how wonderful their date was. Yeah, right. At least someone had a nice time because it wasn’t poor Annie!

Back at her house all alone, Annie poured herself some wine and got out some snacks. This guy texted her and said they should go out again soon, and he promised to bring crackers for their next date. What?

“Moral of the story – sometimes you should just not go on the date, and you should stay at home with all the snacks by yourself,” Annie continued.

“Or, I do think the guy should maybe do, like, if you want to do a water date, it should be afternoon time or a coffee date in the morning.”

“You should not pretend like you’re planning it a week in advance and tell her to wear a dress when you are going to get waters. So I just want to throw that out there and I just think that I’ll ask for the location next time of where we’re going to be going and if I should eat ahead.”

“Omg, we have to start leaving mid-date!” one person exclaimed in the comments section of Annie’s video.

“You should have left as soon as he said he doesn’t pay for dinner,” another person added.

“I would have pulled MY plates away and said “You don’t do dinner,” a third person remarked.