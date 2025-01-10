He Secretly Got DNA Tests On His Kids, And Now His Wife’s Accusing Him Of Damaging Their Marriage

For a decade, this man has been married to his wife, and not long into their relationship, she ended up cheating on him.

They went to therapy and worked hard to rebuild trust, and he was able to forgive his wife. They currently have two kids together: a four-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son.

But not too long ago, he found messages his wife sent to “an old friend” of hers that gave him a valid reason to relive all those terrible feelings he experienced after his wife’s mishap years ago.

“These messages weren’t about new infidelity but reminded me of the betrayal from years ago. It planted a nagging thought: what if the kids aren’t mine?” he wondered.

“I brought up the idea of DNA tests to my wife, explaining it wasn’t about mistrusting her now but needing peace of mind.”

“She was furious, calling it a betrayal of the trust we’ve rebuilt. She refused the tests, saying it’s insulting to our family.”

Well, he went ahead and secretly tested their son and daughter behind his wife’s back. The results came back and it turns out he is the father of his kids.

His wife found out about what he did, and it emotionally wrecked her. Since then, she’s been keeping her distance and treating him coldly.

His wife insists that his DNA testing their kids in secret means that he never got over her affair, nor did he actually forgive her.

“I believe my request was valid given her history, but now our relationship feels like it’s crumbling all over again. My wife says I’ve hurt our marriage more than her affair did,” he concluded.

He’s left wondering if it was wrong of him to get those DNA tests because his wife has cheated on him in the past.

