He Took Back The Car He Bought His Stepdaughter After He Overheard Her Saying Nasty Things About Him

This 45-year-old man tied the knot with his 43-year-old wife Clara five years back. Clara has a 17-year-old daughter named Lily from her first marriage, and while he’s done everything to try to forge a bond with Lily, it has not been going well at all.

Lily hasn’t exactly been outright rude to him over the years, but she has no interest in creating a relationship, and she has made it obvious that he’s only the man her mom is married to – nothing more.

Despite being met with such opposition, he’s driven Lily to her soccer matches, assisted her with homework, and pitched in however else he thought he could be helpful.

Two years ago, Clara quit her job so she could work on making it as an artist, which is her goal in life. He was supportive of Clara going after her dream, though it has resulted in him working a lot more hours at his job in order to make ends meet.

“It’s been tight financially, but I wanted Clara to feel fulfilled, and I believed we’d get through it together,” he explained.

“Last year, Lily got her driver’s license, and despite the extra strain, I worked overtime to save up and buy her a used car. It wasn’t anything fancy, just a 2010 Honda Civic, but I wanted her to have some independence.”

“I thought it might also help bridge the gap between us. When I handed her the keys, she seemed happy [and] even gave me a hug, which felt huge coming from her. I thought we were making progress.”

But a month ago, he accidentally eavesdropped on a conversation Lily had with one of her friends, and what she said was shocking.

Lily admitted that she hates him and finds him “pathetic.” She told her friend he only bought her a car to try to get her to change her opinion of him.

She also confessed that she’s been pretending all along to be polite to him so that her mom doesn’t get angry with her.

“Her words felt like a punch to the gut. I’ve sacrificed so much to support this family, and hearing her mock me like that crushed me,” he said.

“I told Clara what I’d overheard, hoping she’d back me up, but she brushed it off. “Lily’s a teenager. She doesn’t mean it. Just let it go.” But I couldn’t let it go.”

“A week later, I asked Lily directly if she really felt that way. She didn’t deny it. She just shrugged and said, “I didn’t ask for the car, so I don’t owe you anything.” When I told her how much her words hurt, she rolled her eyes and said, “If you’re that upset, take the car back. I don’t care.”

The following day, he took Lily’s words seriously. He hopped in her car, took it to the dealer, and sold it right then and there.

He was excited to take the money from the car and apply it to some expenses he’s been having a hard time covering, considering Clara no longer works.

As soon as Lily learned that he sold her car, she freaked out on him. Clara also flipped, and said he was destroying his relationship with Lily, which is rich considering it’s nonexistent.

Clara thinks he was rude and should have asked her before selling the car while sticking up for Lily and saying she’s only a child, so she can’t be blamed.

“She also pointed out that Lily is already struggling emotionally because of our financial situation, which she says I’m “constantly bringing up,” he continued.

“But I’m tired of being disrespected. I’ve worked so hard to keep this family afloat while Clara chases her dreams, and I feel like I’ve been taken for granted by both of them.”

“Now the house is tense. Clara says I need to apologize and consider buying Lily another car, but I feel like that would just enable her behavior.”

He’s left wondering if it was wrong of him to sell Lily’s car after she said nasty things about him. What do you think and should he buy Lily another car?

