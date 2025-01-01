He Woke Up To A Creepy Ballerina Dancing Outside His Window In The Fog One Night

golubovy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This man lives by himself in a tiny little town centered on a college, but he doesn’t work there as a teacher, nor does he attend classes there.

He resides in a duplex apartment located in a residential area a short block away from the college campus. Right now, the majority of students have gone home for winter break, so it’s eerily quiet in town.

A week ago last Wednesday, he was fast asleep when he was jolted awake by a strange sound coming from outside of his window.

“It was someone crying, but not in a “normal” way. This was more like delirious wailing,” he explained. “The person didn’t sound grief-stricken or panicked, and there were no cries for help. Otherwise, I’d probably have gone outside (cautiously) to check things out.”

It almost sounded like this person was imitating a ghost due to the pattern of sounds coming from out there in the dark.

It certainly freaked him out, and he climbed out of bed to investigate. He couldn’t spot anyone outside his window, and he also couldn’t determine what direction the noises were coming from.

A couple of minutes after he woke up, the noises moved off into the distance, and it was silent once more. He eventually drifted off to sleep despite being creeped out.

The following evening on Thursday, he went to sleep, only to be jolted awake several hours after hitting the hay.

Methodic scraping, not wailing, was the sound he heard outside this time. He figured that maybe it was someone shoveling snow, but after he got out of bed and peered out the window, he only saw fog.

golubovy – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

But then, through the fog, he spotted a woman standing on the other side of the street from his apartment. Her hair was unkempt and matted, and it spilled down her sides to her waist.

The creepy woman appeared to be a ballerina as she was elegantly dancing around in the fog.

“It was almost hypnotic to watch because she appeared to be elderly and frail,” he said. “But she could spin, glide, and maintain balance on a level that would be hard for me to keep up with. Each time she would glide, I’d hear the “scrape” sound of her shoe against the pavement.”

Several moments later, she paused and bent down towards the payment as if she were about to get into position at the starting line of a race.

It gave him chills, and not in a good way. After she got back on her feet, she stretched her arms out, facing in the opposite direction of him.

“Then she broke into that rapid tiptoeing motion that professional ballerinas do. In my mind, I heard that classic cartoon sound effect that plays when a character scampers away,” he added.

“Without a sound, she danced into the fog. I haven’t seen or heard anything from her since.”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read