Her Adoptive Dad Confessed His Love For Her After Acting As Her Father For 15 Years

Lo, who goes by @lothegoat1 on TikTok, suffered a series of traumatic events at the hands of her multiple adoptive dads.

The one who adopted her at the age of six decided to one day confess when she turned 21 that he was in love with her!

Lo’s adoptive dad called her up and asked if he could come to her apartment to discuss something with her. She hung up the phone, and she had a feeling in her gut that something was wrong.

As she saw her adoptive dad approach her front door through her blinds, something told her what he was going to say before the words were out of his mouth.

Lo says that her adoptive dad did bizarre things to her throughout her whole life, but since she didn’t understand what a normal father-daughter relationship looked like, she downplayed his behavior.

Lo lived on the second story of her apartment building, and when her adoptive dad entered her place, he started crying and sat down.

She had never seen her adoptive dad cry before, and she worried that he was having some kind of a breakdown.

Her adoptive dad couldn’t get any words out, but Lo encouraged him to just spit it out. He finally blurted out that he was in love with her.

Lo figured he just meant in a fatherly way, so she said she loved him back, but he clarified that he was romantically in love with her and wanted to marry her!

Lo was losing it on the inside, but it painted a clearer picture for her of everything she had gone through. She actually blacked out, and the last thing she recalled was that he asked her to come over for dinner.

She agreed, and when her adoptive dad left her apartment, she locked all of her doors behind him, hid herself underneath her bedsheets, and started sobbing.

It was over an hour before Lo could collect herself. She finally was able to reveal what happened to her now ex-husband, whom she was still married to at the time.

Lo’s ex wasn’t listening to her, so she hung up and called her sister instead to try to work through what they should do.

They worried that if they said something to their adoptive mom, they would be called liars. They had tried to tell their adoptive mom about incidents in the past, and their adoptive mom would stick up for their adoptive dad.

Lo and her sister ultimately concluded that telling their adoptive mom was the right thing to do, so Lo called her adoptive mom and asked to talk.

Lo discreetly requested that their adoptive mom please meet them outside on her back porch and not say anything about their chat.

When Lo and her sister let their adoptive mom know the truth, she was actually shocked. She expected their adoptive mom to discredit the story, but that didn’t happen.

“She told us that we needed to leave, that she had to have a conversation with him,” Lo explained. “And they fought like crazy our whole childhood, and we just knew that it wasn’t going to be good, so we excused ourselves.”

“She ended up calling me the following day and saying that it’s done, like she kicked him out, he’s gone.”

Lo wanted to know where her adoptive dad had gone then, and her adoptive mom stated that she had no clue, but she suspected he would head to Georgia since he had family there.

Lo was still stunned that her adoptive mom stood up to her adoptive dad since she never did that when she and her sister were vulnerable children.

Later on, Lo’s adoptive mom wanted to know if she blamed her for anything, and honestly, Lo did. Her adoptive mom convinced her adoptive dad to shave her and her sister’s heads in high school to make them “less attractive to a grown man.”

Weeks after that, Lo and her sister drove past their adoptive mom’s house and witnessed a U-Haul outside. One week later, the whole house was cleaned out, even though it had been full of stuff like something you would see out of the show Hoarders.

Lo and her sister discovered that their adoptive parents packed up their house, took their little brother, their nieces and nephews, and drove out of the state.

They purchased a compound, and that’s where they still are to this day, except for Lo’s adoptive mom, who passed away last July.

