Her Best Friend’s Marrying Her Ex Tomorrow, And She’s Not Sure How To Get Over This

Victoria Andreas - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For more than a year, this 27-year-old woman dated her 29-year-old ex-boyfriend, and it felt like their connection was incredibly strained.

Their relationship was unnatural and lacked a genuine side. To be fair, she was actually the one who emphasized that he should date her in the first place, which was probably why things ended up the way that they did.

She met her boyfriend back in college, and he happened to be a mutual acquaintance of hers. Everyone told her she should not make her boyfriend date her, but she knew that if he wasn’t interested, he could have turned her down on the spot.

“I insisted that he date me, hoping he might catch feelings for me. I noticed I invested more in our relationship than he did. He put in minimal effort while I kept doing things out of my way,” she explained.

She has a best friend the same age as her, but then she moved to America and her best friend moved to Norway, so they went seven years without seeing one another.

Over summer break, she and her best friend organized a two-week vacation, and she asked her boyfriend if he wanted to come along, too, and he said yes.

Unfortunately, her best friend and boyfriend really did form a fast bond, and she knows it’s because her best friend is hilarious, outgoing, and sweet.

She’s more reserved than her best friend is, and her best friend always goes out of her way to include her and give her the wings to be a more social butterfly.

But it hurt her to see how well her best friend and boyfriend got along, and it was almost like she was the third wheel.

“It was painful to see him in those 14 days—he was never as fun, caring, kind, or effortful with me. Both of them are adrenaline junkies, adventurous, and like to party. We made a plan—I was in charge for the first week, and she was in charge of the second week,” she added.

“I know they enjoyed the activities I planned, but they were probably just doing them for me. They probably wouldn’t have been there if it weren’t for me. I like to glam up, visit cafes, and go to galleries, which they did.”

However, as they participated in the things her best friend planned, her boyfriend let loose and definitely had the most fun with what her best friend chose.

Their trip came to an end, and then her boyfriend dumped her one month after they came back home. One year later, her best friend admitted that her now ex-boyfriend had sent her a message.

She had a feeling all along that was how things would play out.

“I told her that whatever happens, I wouldn’t get mad, but I would definitely be hurt by it. I love her a lot, and it hurts that my relationship with him seemed to be a way for them to meet,” she continued.

“I’m writing this after five years because they’re getting married tomorrow. I personally asked her not to make me the Maid of Honor, but I would still come.”

“They’re not bad people, but the situation makes it awkward for the three of us. How do I get over this? My last relationship was with him, and now I’m scared that I’m just someone else’s bridge.”

