Her Boyfriend Let His Teen Daughter Share Their Bed On A Trip, So She’s Ready To Dump Him

Bruno Villani - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This 40-year-old woman recently hit a major milestone in her career, so she and her 39-year-old boyfriend decided to go on a road trip in celebration of her achievement.

The trip didn’t go as expected, so she returned home four days early, and she’s also thinking it’s time to dump her boyfriend after what happened.

They spent three months planning out their little vacation, and she offered to pay for their hotels while he was in charge of paying for gas and food.

They agreed to depart at 6 a.m., but her boyfriend popped up in the afternoon despite spending all morning reassuring her that he was on his way.

It does not take her boyfriend hours to drive to her house, so that was upsetting to her. When he finally got to her place, she was not in a good mood.

“We stopped for gas, and he went to the public restroom and said to just fill it up (on my dime), and he would take care of whatever else had to be purchased next time,” she explained.

“He only covered one meal that day and complained when I wanted some snacks. On the 3rd day, he wanted to meet with his ex-MIL and FIL (out of state) and pick his daughter up (17F). His daughter lives in our town.”

“I agreed, as we had talked about her spending most of the day with us. I was weirded out that she was carrying a backpack and found out (while driving) that he had invited her to stay with us (in our bedroom, without even asking me).”

She did her best not to make waves, but her expression couldn’t hide her disappointment. Later on, she told him that he had to cough up the money to book his daughter a second room.

Bruno Villani – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Her boyfriend flipped out and called her insincere while accusing her of pretending to like his daughter. He then tried to slide in there that she had already agreed to let his daughter come along with them on the trip, but that was a lie.

She would have booked a larger room or rooms that connected if she had known he wanted to invite his daughter along.

Also, this was supposed to be a romantic trip for just the two of them, and they didn’t have another bed in the room they booked!

“I would not be comfortable having to squeeze myself in bed with them because he made a unilateral decision, and I didn’t want her to sleep on the floor both because of privacy and because it felt like a put-down and it wasn’t her fault,” she added.

“He said that I was creating situations and trying to burn a hole in his pocket, but he rented an extra room. He came back about 30 minutes later to get his toothbrush and some belongings to go spend the night with his kid and slammed the door.”

“I spent a horrible night both hoping that he would come back to work things out and feeling both guilty and very disrespected.”

The following day, her boyfriend’s daughter didn’t treat her any differently, but her boyfriend sure did. He didn’t say a word to her, even though she attempted to speak to him.

But he just snapped that she wrecked their trip and killed off any attraction he had for her. Yikes!

She tried so hard not to cry, as her boyfriend looked furious for the remainder of the day. She requested that they chat later, but he ignored her and played with his phone.

She was the one who drove his daughter to her grandparent’s house, dropped her off, and then turned around to head home.

Her boyfriend demanded to know where she was headed, and she responded that their trip was over. She dropped him at his place and did the remainder of the trip alone without having a good time.

“He called me several times, but I didn’t answer. I’m not even trying to punish him. I’m not gonna go over a conversation with someone who said he’s not attracted to me,” she continued.

“I already put all of his stuff in a box so that I can return all of his personal belongings. I’m very confused. We’ve had arguments like the next couple, but never like this. I’m rethinking and trying to figure out if not allowing his daughter in our bedroom was an insult or what.”

“He has joint custody, so he sees her all the time. I’m also [mad] that maybe he wasn’t planning on honoring our agreement since I had to push him and remind him to buy our meals and fill up the tank.”

Do you think she should dump her boyfriend?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski