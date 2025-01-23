Her Boyfriend Threatened To Dump Her For Not Buying Expensive Perfume, Since It’s Part Of What He Finds So Attractive About Her

A bottle of Miss Dior perfume will set you back at least $100, so it’s certainly a luxury and not a necessity in this economy.

Now, this 22-year-old woman and her 24-year-old boyfriend have been dating for close to two years, and he’s always liked that she wears Miss Dior perfume.

Their relationship is pretty great, and she can’t say that they’ve had a lot of arguments or problems pop up over their time spent together.

But last night, they got into a tiff about what perfume she wears, and she can’t really believe that her boyfriend picked a fight with her over Miss Dior, of all things.

Her boyfriend is so upset about what went down yesterday evening that he’s refusing to speak to her, and he also threatened to dump her.

They both were in bed, and her boyfriend was gaming while she hopped on the internet to purchase new perfume for herself.

“Since I stopped my job (to focus on studying), I don’t have as much income, so I decided not to get the expensive perfume I usually go for, Miss Dior,” she explained.

“I thought it’d be better to find a body spray with a resembling scent. As he was looking over my shoulder he asked me what I was doing, so I explained. He then reacted [by] saying I wore Miss Dior in our first period of dating, and it is “my smell,” and how it was one of the things that attracted him to me.”

“I must admit this made me a bit annoyed because I’d rather get that perfume too – but it’s just not responsible to do so right now. He started rambling on how I care more about saving money than I care about him. I said that’s not true, but then he kept saying his hypersensitivity issues can’t deal with adjusting to a new scent.”

She promised to do her research and find a perfume that closely resembles Miss Dior, but that was not enough of a solution for her boyfriend.

He literally said he would have to dump her if she picked out something else. She figured he was pranking her, so she laughed about it.

In response, her boyfriend stopped talking. She dropped the subject since she was so irritated about it, and they went straight to bed after that.

Early this morning, her boyfriend hightailed it out of there and has not bothered responding to her calls or text messages.

“I have no idea what to do, and I’m starting to doubt how I handled the situation,” she concluded. “Did I fail him by not taking his hypersensitivity into account?”

Personally, I feel that if the perfume is that important to her boyfriend, he should offer to pay for it. What do you think?

