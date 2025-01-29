Her Brother’s Dating A Rich Girl, And Their Entire Family Is Resentful Of His New Opportunities

This 35-year-old woman has a little brother who is 27, and he’s never quite fit in among their loved ones. He’s something of a pariah, as he has difficulties with learning and is the least educated out of all of their siblings.

Her little brother also spent more time living at home with their mom and dad than the rest of them. Her little brother has said that she’s the only member of their family who supported him without judgment. She’s the only one who’s shown him love no matter what, and she’s consequently his favorite of all their siblings.

Not too long ago, her little brother met a girl whom she thinks is lovely for him. Her little brother is so in love, and his girlfriend feels the same way about him. She feels this girl is the ideal woman for her brother, and she really wants them to work out.

“The thing is, she and her family are far wealthier than ours, and from the beginning, I could tell our parents were a little insecure about that,” she explained.

“He also has had a lifelong dream of being in the film industry, and she apparently has a family member who has some connections, and as a result, he’s consistently worked on TV shows for the past year.”

“I also know when she comes over, she always brings fancy foods that are pretty much always a step above what our mom is capable of cooking. The fact that he’s also the only one in the family who doesn’t have student debt seems to also be a sore spot with my parents and siblings.”

Her brother’s rich girlfriend has an apartment located in Manhattan, and she asked her brother to move in, so her brother is going to do that.

Last night, she sat down to have dinner with her family, but her brother wasn’t present, and the conversation turned to him moving to Manhattan.

Her sister has a deep-seated hatred for her brother since it was her sister’s goal to one day move to Manhattan, though she does not have a career that can financially support that.

As for her other brother, he hates her little brother for living out his preferred career, as he had to walk away from his.

Her mom and dad hate her little brother, as he magically stepped into the land of opportunity despite not working hard for anything.

Her mom and dad are also upset that her brother found a rich girl, and they accused him of being a gold digger. They can’t understand why this girl likes him.

“Every time they made cheap shots at him, I tried to stand up for him but was met with pushback. By the end of the conversation, it was clear that any defense for him was not welcome, and flags are being planted,” she continued.

“Afterwards, I called my brother to let him know how proud I am of him and how happy I am for him, and he asked if I could come over sometime to show me the new apartment and they even invited me to stay a few days in the city at their place.”

“I’m dealing with so much…right now with my fiancé and my job, I seriously don’t have the energy to deal with a family civil war, but I don’t know what’s going to happen. I love my brother, and we text pretty much every day, but I also don’t want to burn bridges with other people in the family, so I’m frustrated, stressed, scared, and disappointed.”

She’s left wondering what to do now that her whole family resents her brother for his new opportunities. What advice do you have for her?

