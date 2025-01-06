Her Ex-Husband Left Her For His Affair Partner And Now Expects Her To Get Their Kids To Treat This Woman As A Second Mom

This 40-year-old woman’s 44-year-old husband carried out an affair, which led to the end of their marriage. Her husband actually left her to be with the other woman, 42-year-old Jen, whom he’s currently married to.

Their divorce happened years ago, and her ex-husband gets their children six days every month. Since her husband has a job in another state, this was the best custody schedule for their kids.

“According to my ex and Jen, she is sterile and can never have kids. I never asked, but they offered this up in hopes I would “share” the kids with her more and encourage them to embrace Jen as their second mom,” she explained.

“I have not done this, and I have told them we are not friends, and they are not to expect favors from me after going behind my back and doing what they did.”

“Jen was someone I knew before learning the truth. She was dating someone in my ex’s friend circle and made a point to get to know me. I found out why after. She was expecting us being friends would help me not to hate her afterward.”

She thinks this background information is worth mentioning, as it paints a picture as to why she despises Jen and wants nothing to do with her.

When Jen was younger, she was a cheerleader, and to this day, she volunteers her time with cheer organizations in their area.

Jen now wants her 10-year-old daughter to be a cheerleader. Her daughter filled her in on all of this a week ago, as Jen was attempting to get her to go to a cheer practice, and her ex-husband was supportive of the plan.

Her daughter stated that she has no interest in being a cheerleader and needs her to step in and do something. So she sent her ex a message putting her foot down and saying he and Jen cannot force their daughter to be a cheerleader, so they need to knock it off. Then Jen attempted to call her, but she did not pick up the phone.

“She approached me a few days later while we were in the same store, and she told me I can’t keep punishing her by depriving her of my children,” she added.

“She said she’s been in their lives since they were little, and she has every right to bond with them and share stuff with them like that. I told her she does not get to force my kids into stuff like that against their will.”

“I walked away, and she followed me around for a bit and told me how it was her dream to share cheer with a daughter and all the [junk] that I don’t care about. I told her she should have a daughter of her own if she wants to share it and leave mine alone.”

Jen quit walking around after her when those words left her mouth. Later on, her ex called her mean for saying what she did to Jen, knowing she is unable to have kids of her own.

She’s left wondering if it was rude of her to snap at Jen that she should have a girl of her own to share cheerleading with.

