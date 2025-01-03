Her Husband Cheated On Her For A Year With One Of His Former Employees Who Was Barely 21

Vadym - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Kristen, who goes by @why_did_you_stay on TikTok, sadly found out that her husband carried on a year-long affair with a barely 21-year-old girl who used to be one of his employees.

Kristen’s husband was more than double the age of his affair partner, and while her husband was conducting his affair, he had a great career.

Her husband flew home to be with her once a month, as he was based in Atlanta for his job, but they live in the North East.

Kristen thought their marriage was solid, especially since she would go down to see him, and they FaceTimed a lot.

Since Kristen’s husband was working crazy hours, he decided that he needed a vacation to Florida with one of his closest friends. This friend of her husband’s was a man Kristen had known for years and trusted implicitly.

Her husband’s friend was also someone her husband frequently went away with, so Kristen didn’t imagine that she would have to worry about the boys’ trip.

Kristen’s husband and his friend were in Florida for a whole week, and her husband called her for the first few days of his trip, but then he dropped off.

“The reason I didn’t hear from him anymore is that she [husband’s affair partner] was actively on her way to come stay with him for the weekend,” Kristen explained in her video.

Kristen’s husband and his affair partner planned to meet up for some time prior to the vacation, but Kristen doesn’t know if her husband’s friend was clued in beforehand, too.

Vadym – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Kristen’s husband’s affair partner drove four hours and proceeded to share a hotel room with Kristen’s husband and his friend. Weird.

“So dumb-dumb packs up her bikinis, she drives back to the West Coast, he finished up the trip with the friend, and then after the trip, he flies from Delray Beach, Florida, back to Atlanta, Georgia where he was working,” Kristen said.

At the end of that week, when Kristen’s husband finished up with work, he then flew home so they could go to a wedding for his niece together.

Kristen was in the dark about the affair for an entire year. She literally had no clue that her husband was seeing this girl, let alone sending her money to help out with her bills, since he was rarely at home because of his job.

One evening, when Kristen’s husband came home with an enormous bite mark on his chest that he claimed to have gotten in a fight, she knew something was up.

After he went to sleep, Kristen got into her husband’s phone and uncovered all of the evidence of the affair. She dug up steamy text messages, photos, and a pregnancy scare between her husband and this girl.

Kristen was heartbroken and angry, but he wasn’t remorseful when she confronted him about it.