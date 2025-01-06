Her Husband Gave Her A List Of All The Things He Wants Her To Change About Herself

Five years ago, this woman started dating her husband, and two years ago, they tied the knot. They have attended therapy together in the past, but it never stuck.

While they were in therapy, she would bring up how their personal life basically doesn’t exist, since they have no physical connection anymore and are suffering from a dead bedroom.

She has consistently asked her husband if she can do things differently in order to make him happy or make him want to be close to her.

Well, he just forked over a list of all the things he wants her to change about herself, and she’s not exactly thrilled with what’s on it.

The first thing on the list is how skeptical she is overall, and her husband pointed out she should stop reading so deeply into things.

Her husband was sleeping with another girl back when they were freshly dating, and she never got over that, which makes her feel suspicious of all his female friends to this day.

The second thing on the list is how late and disrespectful of time she is.

“I am always pushing things to the brink. I am always late. Christmas cards, bringing the car back, dinner party,” she explained.

Third is acting like an adult. Her husband wrote she needs to stop sleeping in and start brushing her teeth and showering on a daily basis.

Her husband said this really turns him off, and he can’t picture her succeeding in her later years if she can’t get her hygiene together.

Fourth, her husband expects her to come up with a routine and get healthy again. She did give birth ten months ago, and her body is not the same (she’s also gained weight).

“Work harder. You talk about people who make the bag. You don’t do anything to distinguish yourself in your career. How do you expect $400k if you don’t do [anything,]” her husband added for his fifth bullet point.

Nearing the end of the list, her husband also requested that she get off Instagram, as he feels she spends too much time on the app.

Second to last, her husband needs her to stop being so impulsive and to make better choices. He also feels she’s not adaptable and she should remain calm while making decisions before pulling the trigger.

And finally, he thinks she drinks too much and wants her to cut that out. And there you have it: everything her husband wants her to change.

She’s just left feeling lonely and like her husband no longer wants her in light of the list.

