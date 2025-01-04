Her Husband Recently Passed Away, And Now The Mom Of His Kids Wants Her To Adopt Them

LIGHTFIELD STUDIO - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual children

In the week leading up to Thanksgiving, this woman’s husband unfortunately passed away. She was separated from him back then and no longer living with him.

She was still in love with her husband, but his addiction made her take a step back from him, hoping that would be the push he needed to get his life together.

While he was getting help, he sadly overdosed. Her husband leaves behind two daughters, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old, whom he had with his ex.

“He passed away, and I’m devastated over it. I can’t really accept it yet. But I feel especially crushed for his children,” she explained.

“They haven’t had an easy time over the past year or so as he’s dealt with his problems, and now they’ve suffered the ultimate loss. I’ve remained in their lives even while we were separated and not living together.”

“He moved back in with his parents and took his girls with him, but I still visited them often and remained involved in all aspects of their lives. I never called myself their mom, but I essentially was their mom on a day-to-day basis. I did all the things a mom would do.”

The mother of her husband’s kids landed in prison after getting arrested for burglary following her husband’s death.

She was under the impression her husband’s ex was turning her life around, but that’s clearly not the case. She recently received a crushing letter from her husband’s ex asking her to please adopt her girls.

In the letter, her husband’s ex confessed that she’s not convinced she will be able to get better, and she wants her girls to go to her.

LIGHTFIELD STUDIO – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual children

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Her husband’s girls have even said they would like to live with her, and they call the house that they used to share their “home.”

She never dreamed her husband’s ex would ask her to adopt her girls since this woman really does not like her at all.

But anyway, she has not yet crafted a response to her husband’s ex about whether she will take in her girls since she’s not sure what the right choice for her is.

“I feel like the world’s most evil person not immediately saying yes. I love those girls. I’ve lived with them as essentially their mom for several years,” she said.

“I’ve worried about them every single day. Yet, why do I find myself thinking, “Do I really want to do this?”

“I also don’t even know if it’ll be possible and/or what kind of fight it’d be. I don’t think his parents will agree so easily. I got along with his parents just fine, but they’re big on family, and they are absolutely destroyed by his death, so I can’t imagine they’d let the girls go without a big fight.”

If she agrees to take in the girls, she’s concerned she’s going to be signing up for a disaster for the rest of her life.

It won’t be easy managing relationships with her husband’s ex, her husband’s family, and the family of her husband’s ex, too.

She’s also positive the girls are suffering from trauma of their own after losing their dad and having their mom get locked up.

“I don’t know that I’m strong enough to handle it all, and it makes me feel like a horrible human being,” she concluded.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read