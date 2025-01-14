Her Husband Wants To Transition Into Being Her Wife, And She’s Lost Handling His Desire To Be A Woman

imtmphoto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 30-year-old woman has a husband who is a year younger than she is, and she’s feeling flooded in light of his desire to transition into being her wife instead of her husband.

They’ve been married for a decade, and they share four children together. She believed their marriage was unshakable and that they have come to form a solid bond, and she’s hoping that will still prove true on her husband’s course.

They have weathered their fair share of storms over the years, including maintaining a long-distance relationship, dealing with military living, overcoming cheating, attending therapy, and testing the boundaries in the bedroom.

“We’ve done a lot. And we’ve always come out the other side of these things,” she explained. “But Recently, my husband shared something that wasn’t a complete shock but still mostly a shock: he wants to transition and become a woman. This is something that he’s been thinking about for a while, and he’s finally opening up to me about it.”

“I want to be supportive, but I’m also struggling with how to navigate this. I’m scared of what it might mean for our marriage, for our family, and how it will impact our children.”

“I love my husband, but I’m not sure how to handle all the changes that this might bring, especially after being together for so long and raising kids together.”

She’s left wondering how you would handle such a transition in a practical as well as an emotional way, as it’s a lot to deal with.

She does want to be there for her husband as he undergoes this journey in his life, while also plotting a route for what this will entail for her and their children.

“I’m looking for any insight or advice, whether it’s from people who have gone through this themselves or who just have thoughts on how to approach such a big change,” she concluded.

What advice do you have for her?

