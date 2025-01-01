Her Mom Keeps Expecting Her To Sleep In The Same Bed As Her, Even Though She’s 20-Years-Old

Co-sleeping is a fairly common arrangement with babies and young children where one or both parents sleep in the same bed as them for either comfort-related purposes or because it’s more convenient for the child’s parents to give them the care they need in the middle of the night.

Now, this 20-year-old woman is still struggling to get her 50-year-old mom to quit the co-sleeping arrangement they have, which is pretty wild.

She always thought it was kind of weird for her and her mom to still share a bed well into her adult years, yet her mom reassured her it was completely normal for them to be doing.

When she turned 16, she finally argued with her mom about allowing her to have her own bedroom as well as bed, and she succeeded in gaining that.

However, while she was granted her own room, her mom still did her best to manipulate her into sharing a bed with her instead of using her new room.

“But even though I had my own bed and room, every time I tried to sleep in my own bed, my mother would come into my room and physically drag me out of my bed and pull me to her bed,” she explained.

“Or she [would] come in to guilt-trip me into sleeping with her, or she will be very irritating and not let me sleep (e.g., keeping the lights on while staring at me as I attempt to sleep), or she will threaten me with ultimatums (e.g., “If you don’t sleep in my bed with me…” “I won’t love you anymore,”/ “I won’t talk to you anymore,”/ “Then you have destroyed our mother-daughter relationship,”/ “Then it means you don’t love me – why don’t you love me.”/ etc).”

Her mom cannot understand the word no, and she doesn’t get why she wants some independence and a good night’s sleep alone.

Her dad is in the picture, though he currently lives in another country and should have gotten divorced from her mom a long time ago due to how much they disagree with one another, but that’s where her dad is, in case you’re wondering.

Additionally, her mom does not work and is a stay-at-home mom, so they already spend an unhealthy amount of time together.

She does go to college, and she’s in her final year leading up to graduation, so at least that gets her out of the house.

She has a remote, part-time job, and her mom pays for her college tuition while also having access to her bank account, which makes it impossible for her to move out and get some more space between her and her mom.

Her tuition is extremely pricey, so she does need her mom’s financial assistance until she graduates. When she does, she’s hoping to easily land a full-time career in her chosen profession, which should pay her very well and help her move out.

But in the meantime, while she’s still living with her mom, she’s wondering how she can get her to quit making her share a bed with her.

“I usually get so sick of it that I just give up and surrender and sleep on her bed,” she added. “This has been going on for 4 years, and I’m just tired of this.”

“Yesterday, I got to sleep in my own bed, and now my mother is giving me the silent treatment. Is there any way I can get her to stop this?”

“And no, I cannot move out (financial issues – need to wait at least 1 more year) or move in with friends or other family members because I don’t have either.”

