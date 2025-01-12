Her Professor’s Been Making Weird Comments About Her Body In Class, So She Reported Him To Her College

This 20-year-old girl is currently working her way through her second year at her college, and for two of her classes, she’s ended up with a male professor in his mid-40s who makes her uncomfortable.

Her professor is a touch strange, though she always chalked it up to him being unique. But then, when he began making weird comments about her body in front of the class, she knew he didn’t deserve so much sympathy.

Initially, he would compliment her in a way that seemed pretty normal. He would say that she looked “nice” some days.

He then moved into mentioning how she should consider modeling, and that made her feel really uneasy, though she forged ahead without doing anything.

After all, her professor has earned a lot of respect at their school, so she didn’t want to make waves or cause her life to be unnecessarily difficult.

“But then it got worse. In a recent class, he made a comment in front of the whole class that I “should be careful in the future because my body type would lead to people ‘looking at me the wrong way,'” and that “maybe I should dress more conservatively,” she explained.

“This was said in response to me wearing a dress that I thought was appropriate for class—nothing too revealing or out of the ordinary.”

“It was just a dress that I felt confident in. I was completely stunned and embarrassed, and the whole class just went quiet.”

She was shocked into silence, but when class was over, she discussed the comments with some of her peers, who had all taken note of the bizarre comments her professor had made about her body in the past, too.

Her classmates were in agreement that she should report her professor to the college, and she thought their advice was the best course of action to take.

She ended up filing a formal complaint with the head of the department and informed this person of what had been happening in class.

“Now, the professor is being investigated, and I feel bad. I’m torn between knowing that what he did was wrong and feeling like I might’ve ruined his career,” she continued.

“I know I should be standing up for myself, but at the same time, I didn’t want to be the cause of him losing his job.”

Do you think she shouldn’t have reported her professor, or do you think she did the right thing here?

