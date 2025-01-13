Her Sister Abandoned Her Kids And Called Off Her Engagement Since She Needs A Break From Her Life

This 27-year-old woman has a sister who is five years younger than her, and her sister has two little kids: a three-year-old and a fourteen-month-old.

After her sister gave birth to her first child, she struggled with postpartum depression, and with help, she overcame it.

Her sister also had a tough time forming a connection with her child. Rarely, she would try to do exciting activities with her child, but that was it.

“Shortly after, I had my son, and I was OVER THE MOON; I’ve never loved something as much as I love my kids (I now have 2 as well),” she explained.

“When she found out she was pregnant with her 2nd, she didn’t get as excited as she did with the first but as the pregnancy progressed, she was getting more excited.”

“Fast forward to the second kid being born. She didn’t show any signs of PPD, but she bonded with the second kid way more than she did with the first.”

She’s not quite positive why this happened, but her sister grew to be less and less patient with her oldest during this time.

After her sister’s youngest developed skin problems and allergies to food, her sister appeared to be devastated.

Her sister’s fiancé and all of their family members rallied around her to show their support, but she began to pull away. Her sister stopped doing anything except the basics with her kids.

“Now, we just found out that my sister had been emotionally cheating on her fiancé, who is the definition of a literal golden retriever partner,” she said.

“He loves his kids and my sister and took very good care of all 3 of them. He would only ever push my sister to do better and never in a mean way. Anything they needed, he provided for them while my sister got to be a SAHM.”

Then, two days ago, her sister shockingly called off her engagement and had this random man she’s never met come pick her up.

Her sister has only spoken to this guy on FaceTime or through Xbox for the last month, and he drove from a different state to get her.

Her sister gave the reason that she has “no emotion” and needs to take “a break” as to why she’s throwing her family away.

Her sister abandoned her kids and went with this guy, and she’s not actually supposed to be aware of this information.

She’s so worried for her brother-in-law and her nieces. She cannot see why her sister would carelessly leave her kids behind and leave town with a random man.

She loves her kids so much that she could never do what her sister did. She suspects that perhaps her sister is experiencing PPD again or some kind of manic episode.

“I’ve also learned some other things about how she’s been recently that just make me think I never really knew who my sister was, and that’s heartbreaking because she was my best friend,” she continued.

“I can not condone that behavior.. my brother-in-law is filing for emergency custody, but I hope she doesn’t try to take those kids from him because she doesn’t deserve them. They deserve stability and she’s clearly not stable. Ugh.”

What advice do you have for her?

