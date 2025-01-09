Her Sister Didn’t Make Her Daughter A Flower Girl, So She’s Skipping Her Wedding

prostooleh - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In just a couple of months, this 28-year-old woman’s 32-year-old sister Clara is set to get married. She and Clara have always shared a strong bond, but when Clara began planning her big day, that really strained things.

She has a six-year-old daughter named Lily, who thinks the world of Clara. At first, Clara invited Lily to be her flower girl.

Lily was thrilled to get such an important spot in Clara’s wedding, and she’s been gushing about how she will get to be a flower girl.

But a week ago, Clara cut Lily from her wedding in favor of choosing other little girls to be her flower girls.

“She decided to have only her fiancé’s nieces as flower girls because they are from a very traditional family, and having them included would please his family,” she explained.

“I tried to explain how much this meant to Lily and that she was really looking forward to it. Lily was already feeling part of the day and had even started calling it “our wedding” whenever she talked about it.”

“Clara said she felt really bad, but her future in-laws were very insistent, and it would make things smoother for the family dynamics. I got upset and told Clara that if Lily isn’t included as she promised, then neither of us will attend the wedding.”

Clara is saying she’s just using Lily as a pawn to get her way, and she’s also insisting that she’s not being reasonable here.

As for their mom and dad, they want her to show up to Clara’s wedding and would hate to see her stay home over the flower girl situation.

prostooleh – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She’s really struggling with whether or not skipping out on Clara’s wedding is the best way to handle Lily being let down in such a crushing way.

“I feel torn because while I don’t want to miss my sister’s wedding, I also don’t want to teach Lily that it’s okay for people to break their promises to her,” she concluded.

Do you think she should show up to Clara’s wedding, or is it acceptable for her to refuse to attend?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read