Her Therapist Has A Meaningful Message About Not Being Desperate When It Comes To Dating

Have you ever heard the quote, “We accept the love we think we deserve?” It’s from the book called The Perks of Being a Wallflower, written by Stephen Chbosky.

This quote means that love is absolutely a choice, and when you don’t think that you’re worth very much, you tend to pick someone who doesn’t treat you well or how you deserve to be treated.

On the flip side, if you think highly of yourself and have confidence, you won’t allow yourself to end up in a relationship with someone who treats you like trash.

It really makes a lot of sense when you think about it, and a woman who goes by @sister.sister.sister on TikTok is breaking down an analogy her therapist shared that echoes the same sentiments of that quote.

She thinks this analogy is so incredible that it’s something everyone should get to hear! Her therapist says that you should imagine that you live in a home where there’s no food inside.

One day, a woman or a man comes to the door of this empty home (picture whatever gender you are attracted to in a romantic way), and they’re holding a box of hot pizza.

The person at the door asks if you would like to have some pizza, and you eagerly snatch a piece, as you are super hungry, after all, since your house has no food in it.

The person holding the pizza says that in order to have a slice, you have to agree to let them into the home. You’re happy to let them in, and you don’t care because you are starving, after all.

Now imagine that you live in a house where there’s an abundance of food, and you’re not hungry. Picture a person who comes to your door holding pizza – you won’t be interested in what they have because you have what you need. You don’t end up inviting them to come into your home.

“The whole point of this analogy is in dating when you have basically empty reserves of, like, self-love, confidence, self-worth, you are starving and desperate, and so you will take anybody who comes to your door with pizza,” she clarified in her video.

When you work on what it is you’re lacking within yourself or your life, you don’t just romantically take what you can get.

You end up wiser, and you end up knowing your worth, so you don’t just jump into a relationship that doesn’t serve you, and you don’t end up with someone who treats you like trash.

“And so I thought I’d share ’cause it is a bummer that my therapy sessions are not nationally televised for everyone to learn,” she concluded.

What do you think about her therapist’s message?

