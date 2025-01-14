Her Unemployed Roommate Melted Down On Her For Not Covering Her Share Of The Rent Again This Month

This 24-year-old woman shares an apartment with her five-year-old daughter, Lila, and her 26-year-old friend, Amy.

She’s been close to Amy since they were back in high school. After they both wound up single, Amy brought up living together since that would make their bills less burdensome.

She agreed, and things have been going well, but then Amy lost her job several months ago. Amy was employed selling cars, but she was only paid on commission.

Amy’s success at that tanked, and she placed the blame on everyone but herself for ending up unemployed. Amy said the economy, her manager, and expectations that didn’t seem realistic were all the reasons why she couldn’t maintain her job.

She felt bad for Amy initially and did her best to be there for her, but Amy obviously doesn’t care about making herself gainfully employed.

“She spends most of her time binge-watching Netflix, going out with friends, and scrolling through TikTok. She claims she’s applying for jobs, but whenever I ask about interviews or follow-ups, she brushes it off with vague answers like, “It’s a process” or “I’m waiting to hear back,” she explained.

“Last month, she couldn’t pay her half of the rent. I ended up covering for her because I didn’t want to deal with late fees or risk getting evicted.”

“She promised to pay me back, but as of today, I haven’t seen a penny. Now, the rent is due again, and she just casually said, “You’ll have to spot me again. I’ll figure it out soon.”

She made it clear to Amy that she’s not in a place financially where she can continue to pay her share of the rent.

She’s a single mom who has to work hard to provide for her daughter, Lila, and she’s not drowning in cash. A month ago, when she paid Amy’s portion of their rent, it came out of the little emergency fund she has set aside.

She can’t keep helping Amy, as it impacts her ability to stay afloat. And when she told her this, it did not go over well at all.

“Amy blew up at me when I told her she needed to figure something out—whether that’s borrowing money from her parents, selling some of her luxury items (she owns designer bags and shoes), or moving back home,” she added.

“She accused me of being heartless and said, “I thought we were friends! You know I’d do this for you if the roles were reversed.”

“I sympathize, but I feel like I’ve already done more than enough, and I can’t prioritize Amy.”

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong for no longer giving Amy money for rent. What do you think?

