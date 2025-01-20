His Deadbeat Dad’s On His Deathbed And Begging Him To Financial Care For His Affair Partner And Kids When He’s Gone

opolja - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 21-year-old man’s deadbeat dad walked out on him, his mom, and his sister when he was only five-years-old.

His dad cheated on his mom and left to go be with his affair partner. His dad completely cut ties with all of them.

Two years later, his sister sadly passed away, and yet his dad didn’t attend her funeral or visit her in the hospital, let alone offer to pay her medical bills or funeral expenses. Additionally, his dad refused to give his mom child support.

After it became obvious that his dad was going to do nothing financially, his grandparents intervened and helped.

“They also said I would be the one to inherit when they passed. They had it set up from the time I was 10 years old. So my deadbeat [dad] gets nothing, and the other kids he had with his affair partner get nothing, either,” he explained.

His dad did go on to have other kids, but he’s never interacted with them or his dad’s affair partner. To him, his only sibling is no longer on this earth.

Surprisingly, his dad contacted him last year after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. While his dad was interested in resuming a relationship with him, he wasn’t.

His dad then reached out to his grandparents, who also said they were not interested in speaking to him, even though he was on his deathbed.

His grandparents hadn’t spoken to his dad in over ten years, but they gave his dad the courtesy of a response back, considering his health problems.

opolja – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

His dad then found out that he’s set to inherit everything from his grandparents, and it’s ironclad. There’s no way his dad’s family will be able to get their hands on this money after he passes away.

“This made him reach out to me, and he begged me to make sure his affair family [is] okay when he dies,” he continued.

“He told me he and his affair partner made bad choices in the past, and he wants to be sure the kids will be fine.”

“I ignored him at first, and then he pestered me about it, so I replied that I want nothing to do with his affair family and [I] won’t help ever. He got hysterical via text and DM about this and told me his family [is] innocent, and I should try to know them and help if they ever need it.”

He’s left wondering if he’s wrong to decline to help his deadbeat dad’s new family after he’s gone. What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski