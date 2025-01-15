His Fiancée Dumped Him, But Now She Wants Another Chance, And For Him To Financially Support Her

This 30-year-old man began working remotely when the pandemic hit, and so he chose to move eight hours away and get a place closer to his cousin five years ago.

Several months later, he met his 26-year-old now ex-fiancée, and she moved in with him. Earlier last year, his job informed him that he had to come back to the office three days a week, so he relocated for a better commute since they gave him a big raise and offered to pay for his move.

His ex-fiancée went with him as she dreaded her job and was happy to leave it behind. So, he bought a home, they then got pregnant, and he decided to purchase an engagement ring and propose.

She excitedly said yes, and they agreed that she shouldn’t bother getting another job after the move, as her plans were to be a stay-at-home mom.

But a month into living in their new house, his ex-fiancée suffered a severe car accident and lost their baby. They both were heartbroken over their loss, and his ex-fiancée really struggled with her grief.

He recommended that she speak to a therapist, but she declined. As she was going through her dark time, he did all of their household chores on top of his day job.

“It was really hard for her to get out of bed every day. She was very emotionally on edge most of the time, and it was not uncommon for her to lash out at me rather easily,” he explained.

“I tried to take it on the chin for the time being. Also, since her car was totaled, I let her use one of my vehicles. I have a new-ish car and a pretty old truck. I let her use my car.”

“Around October, she started to improve, or so I thought. She had a friend from where we used to live come visit. I am not particularly fond of this friend, but I was happy for anything that appeared to help, and she appeared to be helping.”

Approximately a month ago, his best friend wanted him to watch his son, whom he’s the godfather of, during the weekend of January 4th.

His ex-fiancée didn’t have a problem with him watching the little boy, so he said yes. Then, a week after they had that conversation, his ex-fiancée said her friend wanted to come over this weekend too.

That Friday evening, he stayed home spending time with his godson, and his ex-fiancée and her friend hit the town.

They came home plastered, and they were so loud he asked them to please be quiet, and his ex-fiancée was pretty rude to him about that.

The following day, his godson was eating cereal, and he was in the bathroom when he overheard his ex-fiancée’s friend, screaming at him.

Apparently his godson spilled his cereal on the floor, making a loud noise in the process. His godson was so upset, so he calmed him down, and then he told his ex-fiancée her friend needed to leave that moment.

“She defends her friend, says I complained about them being loud, and it is “only fair” that my godson receives the same treatment (he is 5),” he added.

“She then goes on about how terribly I treat her, how I am responsible for the miscarriage because I let her drive her older car when I had a new car. She says she is “so tired of my [nonsense] and wants out of his house.” I tell her, “Ok, no one is holding you here.”

“She gave me the ring, key to the house, took most of her clothes, and left with her friend. She tried to take my car, but I told her she could not. That was a week and a half ago. I spoke to a family friend who is a lawyer about the formal eviction process. He said he could do it for a family and friends discount for $500.”

He thought that would be it, but over the weekend, his ex-fiancée contacted him, asking to chat. She’s been staying with her sister, who made it clear she messed up big time.

So she apologized to him and said she’s happy to leave her friend behind and try to fix their relationship, even saying she would finally see a therapist.

He responded that he’s just done with her. He’s done everything to help her for months on end, and she only grew to resent him for it.

“She asked if I could at least help her out financially since she is without a job, car, and place to live. I told her, “No,” he continued.

“Some of our mutual friends are saying I should at least give her a second chance. For me, I have been giving her lots of chances over these months and am at the end of my rope.”

Do you think she deserves a second chance?

