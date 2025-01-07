His Fiancée Ended Their Engagement Since He Still Speaks To His Ex-Wife

Nicole - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Yesterday evening, this 37-year-old man’s 36-year-old fiancée named Sarah ended their engagement. Sarah went through his phone and looked at the text messages he exchanged with his ex-wife Alexandria, and it was not the first time Sarah has gone through his messages.

He still speaks to his ex-wife since they share kids together. Their kids do live with him and not Alexandria, even though they share custody, and he pays for them fully on his own.

He and Alexandria got divorced during the pandemic, as Alexandria left him to raise the kids by himself and walked away, which he has pretty much done since then.

Last summer, he began seeing Sarah, so he knows their engagement was pretty quick, but Sarah is the love of his life, and she’s wonderful with his kids.

Now, the messages between him and Alexandria are not inappropriate, and they only discuss their children. They also do not talk every single day; it’s only when necessary.

But on Christmas, he and Sarah almost broke up since Sarah got into an argument with Alexandria. Sarah literally packed all of her things into her car and left – that’s how close they came to ending their relationship.

Alexandria is truly trying to get to know Sarah since Sarah lives in the same house as him and the kids, but Sarah isn’t interested in this.

“So Sarah took off, and I thought we were done then. I did know that Sarah wouldn’t want anything to do with my ex-wife, but I think it’s unreasonable and not really possible [to get to know Alexandria] with her acting this way,” he explained.

“Well, during that uncertain time around Sarah leaving me, I told Alexandria that my fiancée had some trauma from her past and to not give up on trying to be cordial with her.”

Nicole – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He did tell Alexandria that Sarah’s ex-husband cheated on her with a woman she was quite close to, hoping to provide context and help Alexandria forgive Sarah for how rude she was.

But then last night, Sarah dug through his phone without him knowing, but he was not hiding anything from her. Sarah saw the messages he sent to Alexandria, asking her to please keep trying to be nice to Sarah, and she took issue with that.

She also came across a message where he asked Alexandria about a birthday present for one of their children, which infuriated Sarah.

Due to those two messages, Sarah called off their engagement and said she’s done with him for good.

“I’m just not sure whether I should keep fighting for someone who is this insecure and is making this a major issue when it doesn’t have to be. How can I remedy this situation?” he wondered.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read