His Wife’s Cheating On Him With Her Boss, And He’s Worried That Exposing Her Affair Could Result In Their Kids Being Bullied

BGStock72 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This man and his wife have been together for a decade, and eight years ago, they tied the knot. They have two children together; one is a toddler, still nursing, and the other is six-years-old.

His wife did not work for two years, but back in November, she began a new job after saying she was stressed out staying home with the kids. Ever since his wife started working again, she stopped paying any attention to their children.

She also would constantly get angry at their son, and then she quit calling him to check in. On Christmas, he planned a vacation for all of them.

His wife didn’t have a nice time, though. She kept micromanaging everything – barking orders about how he should act while also insisting he should not call her while she’s at work, no matter what.

She then laced into him that he’s not allowed to check her phone, since she’s an adult who doesn’t require supervision.

Well, his wife had a valid reason for wanting to keep him far away from her phone – she’s been spending two to three hours a day calling her boss for personal purposes.

“I work two jobs and run a business on the side. We own several houses, and I’ve always done my best to provide for our family,” he explained.

“A couple of weeks ago, I caught her lying about her location—she was somewhere else. Suspicious, I placed audio recorders in different places. What I discovered broke me.”

“She has been cheating with her boss instead of working. They leave during work hours and go to his place. I’ve heard everything, and it shattered me. I haven’t been able to sleep or eat properly since.”

BGStock72 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Every single day, his wife leaves to head off to work, but she always ends up at her boss’s home to hook up with him, and he still hears all that goes on.

He has not said anything, so his wife thinks she’s getting away with her little affair. He knows he has to file for divorce, but he’s stuck on whether or not to expose his wife or go away quietly.

Then there’s the issue of his wife and how talented she is at spinning lies and making everything out to be his fault.

His biggest concern is that if he exposes his wife for cheating, it could result in his kids being bullied in school. Or perhaps his daughter will get judged as she gets older for her mother’s behavior.

“At the same time, I want to meet with my wife privately when the kids aren’t around and tell her I know everything,” he continued.

“I have never felt this bad in my life. She no longer exists to me as the person I loved and built a future with. But at the same time, I want her to continue living a normal life for the sake of our kids, who will spend 50% of their time with her. I don’t want them to see her as a bad mother.”

“My son is very attached to me, and I don’t know how he will cope with being away from me, even for a day or two. I don’t know what to do. Any advice would be greatly appreciated. My heart is telling [me] I need to share this with someone, but there is no one to trust. What if she poisons me once I tell her everything?”

Should he let his wife know that he’s aware of her activities with her boss?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski