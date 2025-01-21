She And Her Brother Heard Something Dragging Itself Across The Floors In Their Home

Astro-0/KOTO - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Christina, who goes by @christinathemedium on TikTok, has a hair-raising story for you about how she and her brother both heard something dragging itself across the floors in their home.

Back when Christina was a teen, she lived in an extremely haunted house, and she has no shortage of ghost stories from her time spent there.

In 2000, Christina was 16, and she had a job at a local grocery store as a cashier. One day, she had gotten out of the shower and was heading to her bedroom to get ready for work and get her uniform on.

Christina’s whole house was carpeted, and as she got closer to her room, it sounded to her like someone was dragging themselves across the floor.

“And this was coming from the other side of my bed,” Christina explained in her video. “My brother was going through this phase where he liked to crawl on the carpet like a dude in the army, right?”

“So I immediately thought it was him, and I was like, ‘Andrew, get up, I’ve got to get to work, I don’t have time for this.’ I see my bed skirt blow up on the other side of my bed and I hear my brother laugh.”

Furious, Christina kept telling her brother to cut it out, but she continued to hear his laughter and the dragging sound coming from underneath her bed this time.

Christina bent down, pulled the bed skirt up, and peered under her bed, but nobody was there.

She quickly left her room to see where her brother Andrew was, and he was sitting down at the computer at the opposite end of their home.

Astro-0/KOTO – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Freaking out, Christina went to get their mom and told her what had happened. Since Andrew was a lot younger than she was at the time, their mom asked that she keep quiet about what happened in her room so as not to frighten Andrew.

Christina promised not to say anything, and then about a month or so later, she was climbing into bed one night when she heard something say, ‘Ahhhhhhhh,’ right next to her head.

Christina recreated the sound, which is like it came straight out of the horror movie The Grudge. Christina flipped the lights on in her room, causing the sound to stop, but it was so loud everyone in her house should have heard the noise.

She jumped out of bed, opened her bedroom door, and thought she would find one of her parents standing in the hall, looking at the back of their throat in the mirror on the wall. Nobody was in the hall.

“Cut to weeks later, my brother wakes up in the middle of the night hysterically screaming, so my mom and I go running in there,” Christina continued.

“And we find my brother in the bed, hysterically crying, and he says, ‘Mom, I woke up in the middle of the night…and I heard a dragging noise on the carpet. So I turned over and looked, and Mommy, you were standing in the doorway, but you had no eyes.'”

Christina still has no idea what they all encountered in that house, but whatever, or whoever it was, it loved to drag itself along on the carpet.

How creepy is that?

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski