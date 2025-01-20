She Canceled Her Daughter’s Senior Trip And Grounded Her For Cheating On Her Boyfriend

This woman is a mom to two teen girls: a 17-year-old daughter named Lizzie and a 14-year-old daughter named McKenzie.

She divorced the father of her girls a couple of years back after she learned that he was carrying out an affair. She mainly has custody of the girls, but her ex-husband has them for the summers and on weekends.

Over a year ago, Lizzie started dating her boyfriend Jacob, and Jacob basically lives at their house since he’s there so much.

“He’s a sweet, good young man, and I believe he’ll be valedictorian of their class. However, a few weeks ago, I overheard Lizzie on the phone with a guy, clearly flirting,” she explained.

“At first, I thought it was Jacob, but then I heard her say, “Brandon.” I realized she was talking to someone else. Then a week later, she mentioned to me that she was heading out to hang with a “friend,” and when I looked out the window, I saw her get into a car and greet a guy with a kiss. It wasn’t Jacob.”

“Even after that, Jacob continued to come over, hanging out with Lizzie. He and Lizzie still acted like a couple—holding hands, laughing, and spending time together—just like they always had. I felt disgusted knowing my daughter was being a two-timer.”

When Jacob went home that day, she questioned her daughter if she was cheating on Jacob. Lizzie mentioned she should mind her own beeswax since her romantic life shouldn’t concern her.

She responded to Lizzie that cheating is a horrible thing to do to someone and that she raised her to be a better woman than that.

Lizzie’s excuse was that she’s tired of Jacob and Brandon’s her kind of guy. She advised Lizzie to dump Jacob then, but Lizzie wasn’t having it.

“She said she didn’t know if she wanted to be with Brandon or if she was just having fun flirting and teasing. I told her cheating was unacceptable and wrong, and as a consequence, I grounded her,” she added.

“I also told her she wasn’t allowed to go on her senior trip with her friends. She obviously did not take that too well and has been at her dad’s place for the last couple of days.”

“My ex-husband called me, saying I was being unreasonable not letting her go on the trip and that she and Jacob were just a “high school thing.” He then told me I needed to put my “bitterness aside” and “stop punishing his daughter.” I told him I was teaching our daughter right from wrong and that actions have consequences.”

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to cancel Lizzie’s school trip and ground her after she cheated on her boyfriend.

