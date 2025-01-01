She Caught Feelings For Her Friend With Benefits, But He’s Interested In Her Friend

Iona - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Three months ago, this 23-year-old girl went through a breakup, and then she decided that a friends with benefits arrangement was a good decision for her.

She was ready to move on from her ex, and her friends ended up introducing her to a 27-year-old guy whom she’s been hooking up with following her breakup.

She wasn’t looking for a serious relationship when things kicked off with her friend with benefits, but then she developed feelings for him.

But while she’s interested in him, he’s interested in her 27-year-old friend who works as a lawyer. In contrast, she’s freshly out of college, doesn’t earn nearly the amount of money that her friend does, and thinks that is playing into how interested her friend with benefits is in her lawyer friend.

“She is more ready to settle down, marry, and start a family, and [she] even has the money for it,” she explained about her lawyer friend.

“I feel that I have been used as a placeholder by my male friend, and he never saw a future with me. I knew we were having fun casually sleeping together as we were both out of relationships, but it hurts to know that I was probably never an option and just an easy lay for him. He is very attractive, and I wanted to experiment with him since I had only ever slept with my ex.”

She was driving all of their friends back home yesterday evening when her friend with benefits asked her lawyer friend what kind of money she earns.

Her lawyer friend responded with pride: approximately $200,000 a year. Her friend with benefits got all excited about that, and it dawned on her that he’s at a different point in his life and definitely trying to find a woman with financial security.

When her lawyer friend got out of the car, she turned to her friend with benefits and questioned him about whether he wanted to go home with her lawyer friend instead. He replied that perhaps he should have made a move on her and actually tried.

“That hurt a lot to hear. He then says that he’s not ready for a relationship, but let’s be honest, he just doesn’t want a relationship with me,” she said.

“I then still decided to go home with him last night but I probably shouldn’t have. I feel like crap. I think this means I’m not cut out for FWB arrangements. I’m a good person, and I think I may have fallen in love with him. Seeing him happy made me happy. I made soup for him when he was sick. I’m not a materialistic person, and I still believe in love. Dating for financial benefits is not something that aligns with my values.”

“And all my older friends are always asking men how much they make on first dates, which is something I would never do. I didn’t think my salary would impact my dating life, and I feel defeated knowing that other high-earning men may choose the higher-earning woman. Sure, I’m hotter and younger, but it wasn’t enough for him.”

She’s left wondering what she should do, though it does seem like she should quit seeing her friend with benefits.

Since she’s convinced he’s about to ask out her lawyer friend, she’s curious how she can deal with watching that romance blossom.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read