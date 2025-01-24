She Dated A Guy Who Sent Her A Video Of Him Hooking Up With Another Girl While Wanting To Know If They Could Recreate That Romance

Nick ALDI - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Julieanna, who goes by @julieannuhh on TikTok, is warning you to stay off dating apps after she had one wild experience with a guy she met there.

During her freshman year of college, Julieanna hopped on a bunch of dating apps, hoping to meet some guys outside of campus.

She matched with a guy in the military, and they chatted back and forth. He then invited her out to dinner for their first date, which went well.

After they were done with dinner, they went back to this guy’s place and just went to bed. Julieanna kept dating this guy, and they had a great time.

“I was really thinking that this was the one y’all,” Julieanna explained in her video. “He would get me flowers, he would get me gifts, he would show up to my dorm room and stuff – super duper sweet.”

“I was thinking that nothing was wrong with this man, or so I thought. One fateful day, I don’t understand why he decided to do this, but he asked me if I had Snapchat.”

She had it but wasn’t an active user, as it was something she used when she was younger and only kept for her old memories.

This guy asked Julieanna to add him, and she did. He then sent a video to her. Julieanna opened it up and was horrified to find that it was a video of this guy hooking up with another girl!

It was very obvious to Julieanna that it was none other than this guy and some random girl she didn’t know in the footage.

This guy then had the audacity to ask Julieanna if they could recreate the romance in the video whenever they decided to hook up.

Julieanna was confused and angry as she tried to understand why this guy sent the steamy video to her.

“Even if it’s not recent, why would you send me your tape with another girl?” Julieanna wanted to know. “It wasn’t making no type of sense y’all.”

“So I did not even give him the time of day I blocked him on his number, I blocked him on Snapchat, I blocked him on Instagram – blocked him. I blocked him and kept on pushing because there was no way you just disrespected me like that.”

Instead of understanding where he went wrong, this guy created a different number and began blowing up Julieanna’s phone, demanding that she unblock him.

He tracked her down on Facebook and TikTok and bombarded her that way, too. He went so far as to find her business email when she refused to reply.

He began by apologizing, but it quickly turned to him accusing Julieanna of being dramatic. Yikes, right?

