She Hooked Up With A Guy To Get Back At Her Husband For Cheating On Her, But It Only Made Her Want Her Husband More

Louis-Photo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

What’s a girl to do when her husband won’t quit his infidelity? Well, this one decided that getting back at her husband and exacting some revenge would be the best plan of action, but it only served to make her want her husband more.

For the last several years, her husband has been cheating on her with many different women, and she’s only aware of five of them, but there could be more.

“I have been a good wife; I love him, and treated him well; didn’t neglect him physically. He has told me when I discovered his affairs that it wasn’t because I did anything wrong,” she explained.

“I want to preface with, I know I was wrong. I know I made a mistake and took the low road of hooking up with someone…So, a few days ago, I found out his current affair partner posted a photo of them together on Facebook.”

Her husband’s lengthiest affair lasted from 2022 to the end of 2023. She only discovered the affair last year, and in time, it died out.

She resolved to give her husband a second chance with her, but he went right back to cheating in April of 2024, though his infidelity could have kicked off sooner since he’s known for being sneaky.

Now, this new girl is someone her husband has invited to hang out with all of his friends, and he takes her out on dates without showing any shame or remorse.

“I know it is my fault for allowing his first affair because I taught him that I will stay. So when I found out again, I started really trying to communicate in every which way that I was done if he didn’t stop and end things and work on our marriage,” she added.

“In the past, I had been so sad and depressed, and it didn’t stop him- I’d pleaded, offered counseling, tried to do nice things for him, anything and everything to get him to stop. He didn’t.”

Anyway, when she uncovered that social media post several days ago of her husband with this new girl, she knew she had made a big mistake.

Here her husband is, dating this girl and publicly posting about it, but he’s telling her he loves her and wants to remain in their marriage at the same time.

He’s out there having his cake and eating it too. He has mentioned that he has no interest in leaving her, but he’s also not dumping his girlfriend.

For the last couple of months, she’s been telling her husband that if he keeps on refusing to end his relationship with his girlfriend, she’s going to start seeing guys, too, and quit being faithful to him.

She wants a guy to think she’s special, and if her husband won’t give this to her, she will go find it elsewhere. She then unexpectedly met a guy online who made it clear he was only looking for women to hook up with.

She revealed to him all the details of her personal life and that she’s not looking for an emotional connection, but she would like to meet up for some casual fun. They hooked up and have seen one another twice.

“I thought it would make things better, but it’s made it worse,” she continued. “It’s made me want my husband more, and now I’m a cheater too and am a disgusting person…”

She’s concerned that if her husband learns about her revenge, he’s going to no longer want anything to do with her.

She did tell him for months that she would do exactly what she did, but she’s still worried about what her husband’s reaction will be if she tells him the truth.

