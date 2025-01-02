She Left Her Husband And His Daughter Stranded At A Gas Station On Christmas Day After Her Husband Gave His Daughter Her Designer Purse

Andrei Antipov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This woman has been with her 41-year-old husband for more than three years, and during their first year together, her husband failed to get her any presents for major holidays.

Christmas, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, her birthday, and their anniversary came and went without her husband buying her a gift to celebrate the occasions.

Mother’s Day was the worst one, though, as her husband snapped that she was not his mom and that she didn’t deserve a gift.

So, she finally started treating him the same way. On Father’s Day, her husband expected her to make the half-hour to forty-five-minute drive to pick up his 16-year-old daughter so he could see her.

When her husband questioned her about when she was going to go get his daughter, she said that she didn’t realize he expected that of her.

He replied that it was Father’s Day, and she hit back that she wasn’t his father, trying to give him a taste of his own medicine.

“I had anticipated him getting upset and knew a constructive conversation would not be had, so when he started to raise his voice, I told him [to] check the table and hung up,” she explained.

“I had left a letter to him communicating how much I was hurt about going out of my way for him and to not have any sort of reciprocation.”

“He called me later and said he would try to be better and work on it (I ended up going to get his daughter during the week so they could enjoy a dinner together). Background info- he drives big rig trucks, so the vehicle we use for everyday travel is mine.”

Andrei Antipov – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

So, ever since that Father’s Day incident, her husband has been more thoughtful with gifts. Though she does have to select her own presents, her husband pays for them. It’s like that when it comes to her husband’s daughter as well.

This year, one week prior to Christmas, her husband made her absolute favorite coffee drink. He then took her out for breakfast and then over to the mall so she could select her Christmas present.

Now, she’s not the kind of woman to spend money on herself, especially since she prefers to invest in what her preteen son wants (he’s from her first husband).

But that day at the mall, she spotted the designer purse of her dreams that she’s been saving up to buy. Her husband was horrified by the cost, but he agreed to buy it for her, stating it would be her only Christmas present as he couldn’t afford other gifts.

She shouted with excitement and promised it was the only gift she even needed. They then left the mall, and her husband asked if it was alright for him to take his daughter Christmas shopping afterward.

Since she had a lot of holiday prep work to do, she was happy to stay home alone and get that all done. Her husband told her to leave her designer bag in the car with him since he had another gift he wanted to wrap up for her with it.

“I was on Cloud 9, so I kissed him, left my bag, and went inside,” she added. “I was still busy cleaning and decorating when he got home later that night, and the rest of the days before Christmas were all a blur with me trying to get my house ready for the holiday.”

Christmas Eve, she hosted her family at their house, and on Christmas Day, they went to get her husband’s daughter before driving over to his mom’s house.

She passed out on the way there, and when she woke up, she witnessed her husband’s daughter holding her brand-new designer bag.

She demanded to know where her husband’s daughter had gotten the bag, and her husband and his daughter went quiet. Her husband’s daughter then said her husband had gifted the bag to her.

She started yelling and going nuclear. She couldn’t believe her husband had given her Christmas gift to his daughter like that.

Her husband tried to calm her down, and she threw her coat over her head and just sobbed. Her husband pulled into a gas station, and his daughter raced out of the car with the bag in her hand.

“He tried to comfort me, to which I slapped his hand away and told him not to touch me and gave him a look of disgust,” she said.

He mentioned that the day they went to the mall, his daughter spotted the bag in the car and persuaded him to give it to her.

His daughter brought up all the times in the past when he failed to buy her presents and claimed the bag would fix all of that.

That was the right thing to say to her husband as he handed over the purse to his daughter. Her husband promised to make it all up to her, but she knew there was no way he could.

“He already spent his money and made it clear that he wasn’t going to have money to buy me anything else,” she continued.

“I couldn’t help but get upset as I tried to get him to understand how hurt I felt and how it’s not like she was suffering with her getting to open presents from her mother and stepfather plus gifts from their family along with the gifts she was going to get from his family and that he already spent money on her for her Christmas presents and that was my one gift.”

“I know Christmas is not about getting presents, but I was extremely upset that my husband could be so thoughtless and not consider the amount of pain this was going to cause me. His phone rang, and it was his daughter calling from inside, asking him to come inside because she needed money to buy something. As he was walking into the store, I looked back, and tears began to fill my eyes as I saw all the gifts I picked out for his family with care.”

She wiped away her tears, climbed into the driver’s seat, and sped away from the gas station, ditching her husband and his daughter.

She shut her phone off, went to see her family, and refused to pick up the phone later on when her husband tried to call her.

She didn’t even go back to her house until late the next day. The single phone call she bothered responding to was from her stepdaughter’s mom, who chewed her out for stranding her daughter at the gas station on Christmas.

She told her stepdaughter’s mom what really happened, and this woman said sorry while offering to make things right.

She said not to worry since that’s not possible. Her husband’s family now knows about the bag, and not all of them are on her side.

She’s since pulled away from her husband and doesn’t speak to him. She’s still crying over the bag and can’t get over how hurt she is.



You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a third screenshot of the original post for you to read