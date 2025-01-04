She Resents Her Husband For Stepping In To Take Care Of A Child Who’s Not His, And She Thinks The Girl Is A Spoiled Brat

inesbazdar - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This woman was definitely attracted to the fact that her husband was a single dad with two kids back when she met him.

This proved to her that he was an excellent family man, and that’s what she was looking for. Now, back when she met her husband, he mentioned that his son’s cousin would spend a lot of time with him, as her own dad was not a part of her life.

Her husband’s niece was an intelligent girl whose mom was too poor to help her “reach her full potential.” After she moved in with her husband, she found out that the situation was a lot different than what he had said.

Apparently, her husband allowed his niece to move in with him and had his daughter share her room with her. Since then, her husband’s niece spent every day with them. Sadly, her husband’s niece caused problems with her husband’s daughter and was rude to her.

“…The worst part for me, she was this “underprivileged kid he took in,” but now she is the biggest brat ever, super entitled, always asking him for new things and money, acting like we’re rich and WE’RE NOT,” she explained.

“Also, her mom is a very difficult person for me to like; she lets her do anything; all her bad behaviors are met with “Well, I was feisty as a child too,” and she calls my husband for everything for that child, picking up from school, paying for her gymnastics, asking him to drop her off places… And TBH, I hate it.”

“I feel guilty for resenting an 11-year-old, but I do… she is so spoiled and entitled and is always disruptive and a smart [alec] to instigate people. I talked to my husband about it numerous times before, saying I wasn’t comfortable with it and that I think his presence in her life has made her worse than she used to be, much more ungrateful.”

She’s beginning to suspect her husband might have some remorse for taking this little girl in, but he’s too invested in her to stop now.

Her husband never had a dad growing up, so that certainly plays into why he feels the need to play dad to his niece.

She has attempted to get her husband to set some boundaries and allow his niece to only come over on certain days, which her husband was on board with, but that only happened for two weeks and then everything went back to the way it’s been.

Some weekend mornings when she wakes up, her niece is already at her house since her mom dropped her off super early without saying anything. It’s making her uneasy in her own home, and she hates being around the little girl.

“Money is tight for us, and I always wanted to have a baby and it’s bringing me negative feelings that I won’t be able to give my child what I want cause we are creating so many extra expenses with her,” she added.

“It sucks that we have to pay for everything for her… school supplies, book fair, Christmas presents, birthday presents, extracurriculars and anything we do he wants to include her…. even our Christmas stockings, I had to order one for her.”

“When I say it’s too much and her mom should be her mom, my husband gets defensive and says he offered those things, and since he is the main income, I feel like I don’t have room to say, “Don’t,” even though I work really hard taking care of my stepchildren. I just feel stuck to something i never agreed to and unfortunately it’s making me resent my husband and this child.” I have no idea what to do and I feel extremely evil for feeling this way.”

