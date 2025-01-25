She Resents Her Twin Sister For Spending $100,000 On Plastic Surgery

This woman has a twin sister who’s identical to her. Well, at least her sister was the mirror image of her, but then she spent a ton of money on plastic surgery to drastically alter her appearance.

“…My sister ended up stumbling into an incredible scenario where she came across a wealthy man who funded all of her cosmetic procedures,” she explained.

“She has spent over 100k on changing her entire appearance and looks incredible (she looks natural and beautiful).”

“She has a completely new life as a leveled-up bombshell, and I’m left feeling isolated, insecure, and alone. Yes, I am jealous and extremely depressed that I will never be in her position. I am low income and will never be able to fix anything unless I save for several years, and even then, it’s nothing compared to my sister’s results.”

Her sister also totaled her car and got a ton of money, as she lied and said someone hit her, even though that didn’t happen.

Her sister then took that money and invested it in more plastic surgery procedures. Nobody can tell her sister went under the knife since her appearance comes across like she was simply genetically gifted.

She and her sister look so drastically different that people do not believe her when she says they’re truly twins, which is humiliating for her.

She feels that she was the less attractive one, even when they were little, and now their differences are even more obvious to her.

“I watch every day how her looks have changed her life for the better. Men treat her better and fall over themselves to get her attention, while I struggle in relationships. Her whole life is funded by men [because] of her looks,” she continued.

“How do I get over this resentment towards my sister? How can I have a relationship with her when her existence makes me so insecure and ugly in comparison?”

