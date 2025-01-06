She Stopped Dating A Girl For Being Transgender And Got Accused Of Leading Her On

Sunshine - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman is romantically interested in women, and not that long ago, she signed up for a few dating apps to expand her horizons.

As she’s made her way through different profiles on the apps, she has come across women who outright say that they are not interested in anyone who is transgender.

While she is only attracted to women who physically have feminine parts, she felt that it would be cruel of her to make a statement like that on her own profile that she is not open to transgender women.

She’s happy to have transgender friendships, but that simply doesn’t fall into what she’s looking for with a physical connection.

“A few weeks ago, I matched with an incredibly beautiful woman. We had so many mutual interests, and our conversations flowed naturally,” she explained.

“It seemed like there was real potential, so I asked her out. When we met in person, the chemistry was undeniable. It felt like we’d known each other for years, and I couldn’t believe how comfortable and at ease I felt with her.”

Halfway through their first date, this girl mentioned that she’s actually transgender. She said that she did have an augmentation, so you can’t exactly tell by looking at her.

However, she did not undergo bottom surgery, and she confessed that she doubts this is a surgery she will pursue in the future.

She went on to say she excludes this information on her dating profile as she fears being rejected before someone takes the time to get to know her.

While she was sympathetic, she felt that this girl was leading with dishonesty. She wished she had said something prior to their first date, and she felt blindsided.

She didn’t let this girl know that she was shocked, and she remained calm while thanking her for sharing such an intimate detail.

They kept on going with their date, and she did have a nice time with her.

“However, as much as I liked her personality and how well we clicked, I realized I couldn’t move forward romantically because of my preferences,” she added.

“The next day, I gently explained my feelings, making it clear that my decision wasn’t about her worth or identity but about my personal boundaries and comfort in a relationship. She was understandably upset and accused me of leading her on and being discriminatory.”

“Now I’m questioning whether I handled this situation the right way or if I should have approached it differently. Am I the [jerk] for not pursuing a relationship after learning my date is transgender?”

You can read the original post below.

