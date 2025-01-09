She Told Her Husband She’s Done With His Compulsive Liar Of A Daughter And She’s Not Helping Him With Her Anymore

This woman’s stepdaughter is going to turn 13-years-old soon, and she’s mainly lived with her and her husband throughout her life, as her husband has full custody and her biological mom isn’t really present.

She’s done her best to treat her husband’s daughter like she’s her own child. She has since gone on to give birth to three little children, but that never changed how she acted with her husband’s daughter.

Alarmingly, her stepdaughter has grown into a compulsive liar during the last year. She doesn’t only lie about the little things – she lies about bigger issues, too.

Her stepdaughter has lied about topics such as where she’s been, her school crushes, whether or not she’s fed the dog or completed chores, and who she’s speaking to.

“She’s even made completely made up situations like being kissed, asked out, getting in fights,” she explained. “All things we have caught her lying about, and she will continue to lie to us until the proof is in her face.”

Back in December, her stepdaughter said she could watch her little kids so she could sleep in a bit. She works night shifts, and that day, her husband was at work, so she was home alone with the kids.

In the half-hour she caught some shuteye, her stepdaughter left the house along with their dog, and failed to watch her kids, who are six-months-old, six-years-old, and four-years-old.

Her four-year-old mentioned her stepdaughter left to walk the dog, but her stepdaughter does not own a cellphone, so she couldn’t call her to check in on her.

An hour later, her stepdaughter still had not returned home, so she went to search for her. She spent three hours driving around their tiny town without any luck.

Her husband was panicking, so he left work, and they ultimately had to call the police to help them locate her stepdaughter. Her husband ended up losing his job for leaving work over this incident.

“A search and rescue dog finally found her,” she said. “It took us 6 hrs. to finally find her. She, to this day, won’t tell us where she was at. Fast forward to today.”

Then, today, her stepdaughter said she’s been having stomach problems for the last two days. She decided to take her to the doctor, and in the car ride over there, she stated that if her stepdaughter was lying, she had to let her know that very moment.

Her stepdaughter swore that she was in a lot of pain, and she stuck to that story when she saw the doctor. However, her stepdaughter was not showing any signs of being that sick while they were in the waiting room.

The doctor they saw recommended that she rush her daughter to the Emergency Room due to the level of pain she claimed to be in.

While in the ER, they were waiting around for test results and x-rays when her stepdaughter finally confessed that she had been lying to her about the pain.

She had to wait with her stepdaughter in the ER for everything to come back, and her husband was not able to drive there to relieve her of watching her stepdaughter.

“I am literally about to cry. I’m so mad. I told my husband he can deal with everything with her from now on,” she continued.

“All discipline, appointments, parent-teacher conferences, and everything. He thinks I’m overwhelmed and going too far. I married him, and she was part of the package.”

She’s always advocated for her stepdaughter. She got her a dog, hoping that would help her feel love. She got her a therapist, and she’s supposed to start soon. She made sure her stepdaughter got the extra help she needed when she was having a tough time in school.

She’s done everything possible to support her stepdaughter, but she’s so fed up with how this girl has wasted money and time, as well as her husband’s career, and she’s done.

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong to tell her husband that his daughter is his problem to deal with now. What do you think?

