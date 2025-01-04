She Took Her Toddler Out Of Daycare After His Teachers Made A Mean Mugshot Collage Of The Kids

Dusan Petkovic - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This mom went to get her three-year-old son from daycare this week, and before they could leave, her son got into a cabinet where the teachers keep their things.

The cabinet was not locked and contained personal things as well as coats. Her son was trying to find a toy car, which is why he went into the cabinet.

She was about to pull her son out of the cabinet when she saw a collage of adorable photos of her son and some of the other children who go to his daycare on the door.

“My heart sank as I looked closely and realized that it was a collage of the kids’ “mugshots” with the text: “(Daycare’s name) Most Wanted,” she explained.

“My son’s list of “crimes” was particularly brutal, including “doesn’t listen, pees everywhere, demanding, doesn’t respond to no but says it a lot, loud, too sassy, refuses to do anything.”

“I managed to snap a photo of my son’s “mugshot” while quickly shuffling him out of the room. I called a couple of close friends/family to make sure I wasn’t overreacting, and they were shocked and disgusted. The more I thought about it, the more livid I became.”

While none of the crimes were lies, it still felt hurtful to her that the people being paid to care for these kids, including her own, were being cruel about defenseless little kids.

She honestly ended up crying over the mugshots, as if the teachers are comfortable being mean to the kids like that in writing, who knows how they treat the kids in real life?

To be fair, there were other reasons why she was looking to remove her son from this particular daycare, but the mugshot list was the straw that broke the camel’s back for her. She can’t overlook such a lack of compassion and professionalism.

Dusan Petkovic – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

When she returned home that day, she immediately reached out to the owner of the daycare to tell her about the mugshots and that her son would no longer be attending daycare.

The owner seemed sorry, but as she questioned her about having to pay the remainder of January’s tuition, as her son only went to one day of this month, her attitude changed.

She also wanted to know how the teachers would be punished for such a cruel thing, and the daycare owner snapped that it didn’t concern her.

The daycare owner also insisted she had to pay for all of January’s tuition even though her son will no longer be going back.

“I asked her if the other parents would be notified that their child’s photo was plastered on a cabinet in a mocking way, and she said it was private information since it was “in the teachers’ cabinet” (so by that logic, I can just create a picture mocking my coworkers and put in on my desk, but that’s okay since it’s on my desk?),” she added.

“My husband quickly called her back and explained we would not be paying for the month. We will be arriving Monday morning to pick up my son’s things from his cubby.”

“At best, the whole thing was a tasteless, cruel joke amongst teachers. At worst, it’s an indicator of what goes on day to day. I’m just so sad for my kid and pissed off that the people who were supposed to have his best interest at heart were brazenly and openly mocking him.”

She’s going to see some of the other daycare parents next week at her son’s birthday, so she’s thinking about telling them what happened.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read