She Wants To Divorce Her Husband Since He’s So Mean To Her Elderly Dog

Anna Belova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

This 23-year-old woman has had her dog ever since she was 9. She adores her dog, and growing up, she went out of her way to spoil her dog and let her sleep in her bed every single evening.

When she went to college, her dog lived with her parents, but then, after she married her husband, her dog came to live with them.

Her husband was against the idea, and looking back, that should have been a big red flag to her. But her husband had dogs growing up, and he specifically adopted a German shepherd, which was solely his responsibility to care for.

While she knew she was more into dogs than her husband was, he said he liked them as pets, so she didn’t foresee her dog becoming such an enormous problem in their marriage.

Her dog is now quite elderly, and she couldn’t imagine her dog spending her golden years with anyone but her.

“However, it might have been one of the worst decisions for my dog, unfortunately,” she explained. “My husband micromanages every little thing she does.”

The very first time her dog was in the home she shares with her husband, she had a couple of accidents as it was a new environment for her.

She hardly ever goes to the bathroom in the house now, and it’s been more than a year since she’s settled into the house with them.

However, her husband watches her dog like a hawk any time she gets up and moves around the house and he screams at her to lay back down. She didn’t say anything to her husband about it as time went on, but it’s really bothering her.

Anna Belova – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

If her husband is watching a movie, he will stop to watch and make sure her dog doesn’t go to the bathroom inside. She has asked her husband to leave her dog alone, but he doesn’t care.

Adding to this, her husband is so into keeping their house meticulously clean that she suspects he has OCD. When her dog goes out in the yard, her husband has to towel her feet off if it’s raining or snowing before she comes in.

“She’s old and has very few teeth, and the teeth she does have aren’t in great shape, so eating is hard for her; when she eats her wet dog food, sometimes it falls out of her mouth onto the floor,” she added.

“Every time, he will yell at her. This is literally something she can’t help. I try to tell him this: yelling will not change anything. It won’t stop it from happening. All it’s doing is making her scared of you. And she sure…is scared of him.”

Her dad was not kind to her dog either, so she’s grown fearful around men. Her husband constantly screaming at her dog is causing her dog to be terrified of her husband. Her husband accuses her of babying her dog when she does try to ask him to be nicer to her dog.

There were even a couple of incidents where her husband locked her dog in their bathroom or hit her dog when she wasn’t around.

Her dog is such a good girl and never puts a paw wrong, so there’s no excuse for her husband to do what he does.

“The last straw was today. He yelled at her for spitting her food out once again, and my poor dog would not eat the whole day,” she continued.

“She’s scared to eat her food. No amount of explaining this to him mattered he just cares about his floors getting dirty. Something you could very easily and quickly wipe up is worth making an elderly dog scared to eat, I guess.”

“And then, for the first time in a very long time, she peed on the floor out of fear of him. I love my husband, but to see someone be able to treat an animal like this and not even care…would I be wrong to divorce him over a dog?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski