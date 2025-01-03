She’s Cutting Her Parents Out Of Her Life Since They’re Letting Her Disabled Brother Inherit Everything

MeganMahoneyPhotos - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 24-year-old girl has an older brother who is 32, and he’s the definition of failing to launch. Her brother is not that intelligent, and he did terribly back when he was in school, which prevented him from attending college.

Her brother enrolled in various trade and mechanic schools, but he failed out of all of them. Her brother currently has a job, though, working at a gas station.

Now, her brother is not technically disabled in that their mom had him tested for every type of learning disability under the sun, which didn’t confirm anything.

Their mom still calls her brother disabled despite the fact that he really isn’t – it’s just that he has a less-than-average IQ. Their mom is convinced that this means her brother is disabled anyway.

She and her brother are the only kids that their mom and dad have, and they were treated equally when they were little. But now that they’re adults, that all has changed.

“They always insisted we earn our own way; they refused to pay for college or anything. I joined the military at 17, got an associate’s degree while I was in, and my GI bill went towards my bachelor’s,” she explained.

“I’m working towards my master’s now. My husband and I have bought a house and have done well for ourselves.”

“My parents, however, fully paid for my brother to try trade school twice. They’ve given him cash when he was behind on rent and countless ‘loans.’ They support him cosplaying as an adult, meanwhile they never paid for my wedding, education, nothing.”

None of this bothers her – she’s just giving examples of how she and her brother are no longer treated in an equal way.

Their parents are in their sixties, which is hardly elderly, but they are in poor health, and she can’t picture them surviving to see another decade.

Their parents have since begun writing up a will and told her and her brother that her brother is going to inherit everything. Meanwhile, they’re making her the manager of their estate and their medical power of attorney.

“I told my parents to give my brother everything and that I’m completely done with them. They told me to have some grace and understand the fact that he isn’t very capable and needs their support, even after they’re gone,” she said.

“My mother had a doctor’s appointment this morning and asked me for a ride since she medically can’t work. I told her to ask her favorite child or pay for an Uber.”

“Things have been tense and hostile. My brother called me to apologize and asked me to not be mad at him, but I told him that I’m not mad at him; I’m mad at our parents for not treating us equally, and he didn’t do anything wrong.”

She’s left wondering if she’s in the wrong for wanting to cut their parents out of her life since they’re leaving everything to her brother.



