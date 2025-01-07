She’s Listing Out The Kinds Of Women We Should No Longer Be Friends With This Year

maxbelchenko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Keri, who goes by @kerii.__ on TikTok, is listing out all of the kinds of women we should no longer be friends with this year because if someone is going to just drag you down, it’s time to cut the cord, right?

Keri started out by saying women who are deeply, unsettlingly insecure are the first on our list of women we need to cut out of our lives as friends.

Keri pointed out that it’s understandable to not always feel your most confident self at all times, but women who are full of negativity and hate have to go.

It’s not ok to keep women in your life who cannot support you because they cannot get out of their own nasty way.

Moving on, Keri puts “the chaos friend” as the second woman you need to drop for 2025.

“They never ask you how you are; it’s always about some crazy, chaotic thing that’s happening in their lives,” Keri explained in her video.

“It’s always doomsday, it’s always chaos, and it’s always, always, always about them. They never ask how you are, and then they go radio silent if you try to talk about yourself.”

The third friend Keri insists you need to ditch is any woman in your life who is incapable of self-reflection. Anyone selfish and unable to look at something they did wrong and grow from it needs to take a hike.

Fourth – the friend who tries to outdo you. Fifth, the friend whose cup is only ever half empty, not half full, and they love complaining about the negative lens through which they view the world.

“And last but not least, the list goes on, the friend who isn’t a friend, you know what I’m saying?” Keri asked.

“The only time you talk is when you reach out. There’s no initiation whatsoever. They don’t actually give [anything] about you. They don’t check in on you.”

“It’s always you checking in on them. They never ask you how you are…Or like the friend who always watches all your stuff but never engages.”

Are there any women you know who fit into Keri’s list that you’re ready to move on from this year?