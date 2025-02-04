4 DIY Body Scrubs You Can Make For Yourself Or Your Friends

TikTok - @aloha_lexia - pictured above is the strawberry body scrub

I personally believe that in life, you can never have too many candles or too many body scrubs. There will come a day when you use them all!

If you’ve ever been curious about how to make body scrubs at home, here are four of my favorite tutorials for you.

You can make them for yourself to enjoy, or make them for your friends, or they’re a great idea for a project to do on your next girls night!

Strawberry Body Scrub

Coming at you from Alexia Maria, who goes by @aloha_lexia on TikTok, is this strawberry body scrub. To make this, you need 1 1/4 cups of white sugar, 1 Tbsp. of dried strawberry powder, 1/2 cup of coconut oil, 1 Tbsp. of vanilla extract, and 2 Tbsp. of body wash.

Start by pouring your sugar into a resealable container, like perhaps an old body scrub jar that you have lying around. Next, add in your strawberry powder, coconut oil, vanilla extract, and body wash. Mix well, and there you have it!

Cocoa Mint Body Scrub

Sarah, also known as @crunchyhomesteadingmom on TikTok, has a method for making cocoa mint body scrub, and it’s wonderfully wintery.

You need 1 cup of brown sugar, 2 Tbsp. of cocoa powder, 5 Tbsp. of almond oil (or another carrier oil that you prefer), 10 drops of peppermint essential oil, and 3 to 4 drops of vitamin E oil.

Stir everything together, and make sure you keep this in an airtight container for later.

Coffee Body Scrub

Chrissy, who goes by @chrissybriel on TikTok, is sharing her way of whipping up a coffee body scrub, and she says it’s great for combating cellulite and stretch marks.

Chrissy’s been making this scrub for the last decade, and she recommends using high-quality, organic ingredients. Another secret of hers is grinding up your own coffee into a super fine, flour-like texture.

You need around 1/2 to 1 cup of ground coffee, 1/2 cup of Himalayan salt or (sea salt), 1/4 tsp. of cinnamon, 1/4 tsp. of vanilla bean powder, 1/2 cup of cane sugar (grind it up with the coffee grinder to make it finer), 4 Tbsp. of honey, and 1 Tbsp. of coconut oil. Chrissy uses the double broiler method to combine her honey and coconut oil prior to adding it to the rest of the mix.

“The texture might look a little bit sticky, but trust me, when it touches the water, it’s going to feel lush and amazing,” Chrissy notes.

Rose Body Scrub (With Real Rose Petals)

This rose body scrub comes complete with real rose petals, which only adds to the charm, and is courtesy of Kate, who goes by @Kate_cleanhome on TikTok.

You need 1 cup of white sugar, 1 cup of Himalayan bath salt, a generous drizzle of body wash (Kate picked a rose water and pink sea salt one), a big spoonful of coconut oil, some drops of rose essential oil, and a sprinkle of dried rose petals. Mix everything up well and save it in a resealable jar.