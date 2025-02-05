5 Women Reveal The Worst Dates They’ve Ever Been On

As they say, you do have to kiss a couple of toads in order to find your prince charming, and these women are revealing the worst dates they’ve ever been on. We can only hope that they’ve found Mr. Right after having so many encounters with those Mr. Wrongs!

From a lawyer who made one woman sign paperwork to serve as his witness literally in the middle of having dinner to a man who showed up in sweatpants and forced another woman to pay the bill, let’s get into 5 of the worst dates women have ever been on.

He Started Crying About Two Of His Ex-Wives

It’s never a good idea to bring up a sob story about your ex on a first date, but the man Reddit user Winter_Way2816 went out with missed that memo. He couldn’t wait to tell her about some of his exes!

“Over dinner, he was on his second glass of wine, [and] started crying over his ex-wife. In fact, it was his two ex-wives,” she said.

He Acted Like An Uber Driver And Made Her Sit In The Back Seat

Reddit user One_Life_8852 went out with an incredibly uncomfortable guy, and that wouldn’t have bothered her – except that he acted like a full-on Uber driver.

“He came to pick me up, and when I went to get in the front seat, he said no and made me sit in the back behind his seat…super weird, not the biggest deal, but something about the way he did it just made me feel super uncomfortable,” she mentioned.

He Wore Sweatpants And Made Her Pay The Bill

Reddit user IsHereToStalkYou informed a guy prior to their date that she would be getting all fancy regarding her outfit, so imagine how disappointed she felt when he made the minimum effort with his appearance.

“I said we’re going to eat out and that I’ll be wearing a dress and nice shoes,” she recalled. “He came in sweatpants and then didn’t wanna split the bill, but I had to pay because I asked him out.”

He Ranted About His Job And Then Went Running In A Suit

Reddit user idrinkteaeachnight met up with a man for tea, and it was 5:30 in the evening. Her date was dressed in a strange way, as he had a suit on, and he paired it with those barefoot shoes that show all of your toes, a fanny pack, and bike glasses. Talk about a fashion plate!

“He spent the whole time telling me about how much he hated his job. I cut the date short, and he told me he was going to go for a 12-mile run in his suit as some kind of flex. It was just bizarre,” she revealed.

He Was A Lawyer Who Brought Paperwork To The Party

Reddit user ChaunceTime went out on a date with a lawyer, and it ended in her resolving to never attempt online dating again.

“He was a lawyer and brought out paperwork for me to sign in the middle of dinner because he wanted me to be a witness (IDK if that’s the right word? This was years ago) on his case,” she explained.

“Toward the end of dinner, he said that he has the right to say whatever he wants…I was all but running out the door at the end, but he insisted on walking me to my car, where he kissed me. I jerked away, and he grabbed the back of my neck and tried shoving his tongue in my mouth.”

You can read the original post here for more hilariously bad dates, and let me know in the comments below about the worst date you have ever been on!

