7 Ways To Decorate Your Wedding Without Flowers

Some Brides Are Choosing To Opt Out Of Flowers At Their Wedding

Many of us think of flowers as being an integral part of any wedding ceremony. From the bride’s bouquet to the floral arrangements and decor, flowers offer a beautiful aura for any big day.

But while this traditional choice is still very common, some brides are choosing to opt for an alternative to flowers at their wedding.

Here Are 7 Ways To Decorate Your Wedding Without Flowers

If you’re interested in switching it up, there are lots of options to choose from that might be less expensive or more sustainable/reusable than your typical floral arrangements.

1. Herbs

Herbs can be a great alternative to floral arrangements at wedding receptions. Choose a few of your favorites and add them to planters to scatter across the tables.

Maybe the fresh herbs that you select will be perfect for guests to use to garnish their dinner or be a lovely party favor that guests can bring home to their garden.

2. Fruits and Vegetables

Incorporating fruits and veggies into your table decor is a choice that will surely intrigue your guests. You can buy fresh produce from a local farmer’s market in the area and create beautiful centerpieces filled with variety and color.

Choose some of your favorites for your guests to snack on, and/or incorporate really unique fruits that are intriguing to the eye. Any leftover produce can easily be donated to a local food bank so that nothing goes to waste!

3. Bold Vases

If you still want the floral feel without incorporating actual flowers, opt for large and attention-grabbing vases that alone are a beautiful piece to add to a table.

Inside, you can add things like stems of dried grass or other long-dried plants to provide an interesting natural element. Surround the vase with other coordinating objects, and your table will look complete.

4. Beachy Elements

If you’re having a beach wedding, consider using this opportunity to keep the coastal vibes going within your table centerpieces. Elements like dried coral, shells, and driftwood can be assorted in a way that makes your decor tie in wonderfully with your venue.

Pairing these items with candlelight in the evenings will create a wonderful atmosphere for you and your guests.

5. Cloches

Cloches make beautiful decor pieces for your table and can be filled with things such as air plants, dried plants, or even your favorite crystals.

The options are endless with what you can display in them, and they will be sure to add a whimsical and elegant touch to your reception.

6. Flowers Made Of Other Materials

If you still want a floral look but are searching for a more preservable alternative, consider creating or finding flowers made out of different materials. Are you and/or your partner book lovers?

You can use the pages of thrifted books to create paper flowers that hold a story behind each petal. Ceramic and metal flowers are great options as well. These alternatives make for a unique look and can be used again as special decor pieces in your home.

7. Potted Plants

This option is versatile and allows you and your guests to easily pick up a pot off the table and add the plant to your own home or garden. As a great party favor option, you can also include a thank you note and plant care tips on each one.

Whether it’s your favorite plant or a simple potted flower, this is a wonderful way to get the most out of your natural decor items.

If you’re searching for a unique way to decorate your table, you have a lot of unique options to choose from!

