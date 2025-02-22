Bethenny Frankel Says Don’t You Dare Compare Yourself To Other Girls In Relationships

TikTok - @bethennyfrankel - pictured above is Bethenny

Bethenny Frankel is best known for being one of the OGs on Bravo’s hit series The Real Housewives of New York City.

I always loved her for her not being scared to dish out a dose of honesty, and she’s still at that today, even though she departed the show long ago.

In a TikTok video she recently posted (she goes by @bethennyfrankel), she wisely said you should not be comparing yourself to the other girls around you.

As the saying goes, comparison is the thief of joy, isn’t it? Well, let’s jump into what Bethenny has to say about your love life.

Bethenny started by pointing out that it doesn’t matter how old you are, and if all the women you know are married off already, she still doesn’t want to hear you comparing yourself to any of them.

“And if you want to have a kid, and you want to meet a guy to do that, and it’s not working, you’re not going to jam some guy in so you can have a kid – you’ll have a kid on your own,” Bethenny explained in her video.

“Because what you young girls don’t realize – I’m on the other side of this thing – out of ten men that I’ve met in my travels, in my dating era, which is fruitful, and fun and good, and I’ve got game; out of ten, four of them have full custody of their kids.”

“What do I mean? Their wives went off the deep end in some way, it’s sad, drinking or pills or something…here’s why: because the wives were like you young girls, wanting to get the guy, get the ring, the friends, rush – I don’t have to work, I get to shop, I go to lunch, I’m just having kids, I just want to be home, I’m happy.”

As for the guys, Bethenny maintains they’re all living their best lives. They have careers and vivid social lives. They’re earning money and going through glow-ups.

TikTok – @bethennyfrankel – pictured above is Bethenny

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Meanwhile, the wives have done nothing but focus entirely on their kids. After the kids are grown up, the wives are left feeling like there’s no meaning to their lives.

It’s not possible to lunch or shop or work out all day every day to fill that time, that void. Then, they turn to drinking a little too much with their friends or, well, spiraling out of control.

Bethenny is in her 50s with an extremely busy career, and she admits that she feels bored at times and as if she doesn’t have a purpose.

“I can’t imagine if I just went on the man’s ride, just wanted to get the ring, just wanted to get on that program because of what everyone else was doing,” Bethenny continued.

“So run your own…game. I’m on the other side of it, and if I didn’t have my own career, my own independence, and my own money, this would be looking real grim.”

“P.S., sorry to say that 60% of marriages end up in divorce, so I wouldn’t get into most business deals if I thought I had a 60% chance of failing.”

Bethenny’s parting words? Wait to get married to the right person and for the right reasons, and you will have a successful marriage.

Don’t sit there and compare yourself to the timelines of your friends.

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski